Brainerd, MN

WJON

St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
AVON, MN

