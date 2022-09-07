Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Caleb Barker admitted to Utah State University
Caleb Barker, from Manteo, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Barker will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Richard Laurence Steele
Ayden, NC – Richard Laurence Steele, 95, of Ayden, NC, formerly of Kill Devil Hills, NC, died August 31, 2022, at North Carolina State Veterans Home – Kinston. Born in Providence, RI on March 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Ellen Louise Whalin and Edgar A. Steele.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Anna Margaret Smith
Anna Margaret Smith, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 2, 2022 at home. Born in Richmond, Va. on May 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Virginia Reams Smith and Wayne Rossiter Smith Jr. Survivors include siblings Wayne R. Smith III (Trudi), Stephen A. Smith (Patricia), Michael K. Smith...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bryan B. Beers
Bryan Bentley Beers, 63, of Maple, died September 6, 2022 at home. Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Va., he was the son of the late Margaret W. and Harry F. Beers and the husband of Barbara Humphries Beers. Survivors include wife Sparkle; stepchildren Martin Voliva and Marybeth Voliva (Bradley);...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Applications now being accepted for Artist Support Grants
Artists are now eligible to apply for Artist Support Grants through a partnership between the North Carolina Arts Council, Pocosin Arts, Arts of the Pamlico, Dare Arts and Martin County Arts Council. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the N.C. Arts Council to provide the opportunity for local...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Dare County raising awareness, ending stigma about suicide
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Dare County mental health providers are coming together to raise awareness about the importance of suicide prevention. The month-long campaign aims to reduce stigma around suicide and ensure that anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts or who has a loved one at risk for suicide knows where to turn.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Derby Brigade rolls out the welcome mat to interested skaters
The Kill Devil Derby Brigade (KDDB) is rolling strong in the Outer Banks. The group, after facing multiple obstacles, including losing their practice area and the COVID-19 shutdown, is rallying to recruit new team members and to build a robust squad ready to take on competitors in 2023. Rodanthe resident...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility
On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Southern Shores plans to add crosswalk at Tenth Avenue
Southern Shores Town Council members discussed possible crosswalk locations along NC-12, ultimately deciding on Tenth Avenue, due to heavy foot traffic near the Hillcrest Drive neighborhood. North Carolina Department of Transportation will put down the thermoplastic pavement markings and the crosswalk signals, but the town will be responsible for adding...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Swells from Earl bring overwash
At high tide Thursday evening and Friday morning, Hurricane Earl swells pushed Atlantic Ocean water over the pushed-up dunes at the old S-curves north of Rodanthe. It’s hard to see where the old road is. The new Rodanthe Bridge avoids this area. Other Rodanthe locations impacted by Hurricane Earl...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Cameron McCubbins artwork display at UUCOB opens with talk, reception
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Outer Banks (UUCOB) is continuing its longstanding tradition of displaying the work of local artists in its sanctuary. Cameron McCubbins will open her show on Sunday, September 11 with a talk and reception at 11:45 a.m. Inspired by a trip to Peru a few...
Comments / 0