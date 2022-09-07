Read full article on original website
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Arkansas announces Jalen Catalon out for season with shoulder injury
Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is out for the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, head coach Sam Pittman said. Catalon did not take the field on Saturday for the Razorbacks’ 44-30 win over South Carolina. A four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class coming out of Mansfield...
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier questioned after Florida Gators loss to Kentucky
Florida football will tumble several spots in this week's AP Top 25 following Saturday night's home loss to Kentucky, which resulted in numerous questions surrounding coaching decisions from Billy Napier and the overall play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. One of college football's top players in Week 1, Richardson struggled in his second career home start, completing 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions while being held to four yards rushing.
App State football hits travel issues after Texas A&M upset, per report
Appalachian State pulled off an upset at No. 6 Texas A&M, but had some travel issues on its way back to Boone, according to Pete Thamel. Unlike Utah’s issues last week, the Mountaineers landed in Charlotte Sunday morning before their nearly two-hour drive back to Boone. “After upsetting Texas...
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL・
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2
College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
Oregon responds to Georgia loss with a 70-14 blowout win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning highlights how the team was able to bounce back from its tough week one loss to Georgia by blowing out visiting Eastern Washington and what he learned from the 70-14 win.
Rucker: No apologies needed, Vols. But don't do this again.
PITTSBURGH — Much of life is lived in some shade of gray, but some things really are black and white. One of those things: Never apologize for any win on any field at any time for any reason. It could be argued — with reason — that Tennessee on...
Following future Vols: Four-star safety Smith shines on offense, defense
Find out how a number of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments fared last week, including four-star safety Sylvester Smith of Munford, Ala., who made big plays on offense and defense.
OT Caden Jones discusses FSU's victory in his backyard and his relationship with OL coach Alex Atkins
New Orleans (La.) De La Salle offensive tackle prospect Caden Jones has seen his recruitment ramp up in recent months. He currently has a top five list that consists of Florida State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, and Houston. The 6-foot-8, 305-pounder explained to Noles247.com why the Seminoles are among his...
Pitt vs. Tennessee football: Pat Narduzzi credits Vols after OT loss, updates Kedon Slovis' injury
Pitt lost 34-27 to Tennessee in overtime Saturday. It was what Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi described as a back-and-forth affair between No. 17 Pittsburgh and the No. 24 Vols. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 27 of 42 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Vols wideout...
FSU Football and their opponents in the latest CBS Sports 131
Clemson - No. 7 (down 1 spot) Miami - No. 13 (up 2 spots) NC State - No. 16 (up 1 spot) Florida - No. 20 (down 9 spots) Wake Forest - No. 21 (up 5 spots) Syracuse - No. 51 (up 3 spots) LSU - No. 54 (down 3...
Monday Arkansas Football Practice Report: Missouri State Week
Check out all the latest updates, including an injury report, from practice as the Razorbacks prepare to take on Missouri State...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
Everything Coach Mike Elko said ahead of Duke's Week 3 match-up against NC A&T
Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome North Carolina A&T to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with Mike Morgan, Mike Glennon and Jalyn Johnson on the call. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
LSU football: Brian Kelly talks first win over Southern, upcoming game against Mississippi State
The LSU Tigers notched their first win of the season Saturday, defeating Southern by a score of 65-17 to improve their record to 1-1. In Week 1, the Tigers were defeated by Florida State, 24-23. The Tigers played two quarterbacks in the win, both Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier...
