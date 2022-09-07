ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier questioned after Florida Gators loss to Kentucky

Florida football will tumble several spots in this week's AP Top 25 following Saturday night's home loss to Kentucky, which resulted in numerous questions surrounding coaching decisions from Billy Napier and the overall play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. One of college football's top players in Week 1, Richardson struggled in his second career home start, completing 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions while being held to four yards rushing.
App State football hits travel issues after Texas A&M upset, per report

Appalachian State pulled off an upset at No. 6 Texas A&M, but had some travel issues on its way back to Boone, according to Pete Thamel. Unlike Utah’s issues last week, the Mountaineers landed in Charlotte Sunday morning before their nearly two-hour drive back to Boone. “After upsetting Texas...
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2

College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Everything Coach Mike Elko said ahead of Duke's Week 3 match-up against NC A&T

Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome North Carolina A&T to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with Mike Morgan, Mike Glennon and Jalyn Johnson on the call. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
