Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Sept. 13 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 13 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to discuss policy updates and other issues
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees September board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m., the Board will review updates to policies, hear about current Lakewood Pierce County Library services, and discuss other issues. The...
The Suburban Times
Applicants Sought for the Landmarks Preservation Commission
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:. Architect (Two Positions):Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect. Professional (Two Positions): Open to individuals who have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Women in Public Safety
Tacoma Police Department social media post. TFD & TPD are hosting 3 sessions of Women in Public Safety. Female leaders from both depts. will be on hand to answer questions & explain the hiring process. This inc. activities & demos. Space is limited to 90 people per session & registration closes Sept. 19th, so sign up now! Learn more at https://reflectandprotect.org/ or at governmentjobs.com.
The Suburban Times
Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day
Tacoma Police Department social media post. It’s National Police Woman Day & the Tacoma Police Dept would like to encourage women interested in law enforcement to register for the Women in Public Service Event being held Sept. 23 & 24. Come see how you can make a difference in your community! Go to https://bit.ly/TPDWomenInPublicSafety….
The Suburban Times
U. P. to host virtual meeting on city roads
City of University Place social media post. The City will hold a virtual public meeting on Sept 13 from 7-8 pm to discuss the Chambers Creek Road/Chambers Creek Lane project. Details, including how to join the meeting, are available on the City’s website at CityofUP.com.
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom. This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
DuPont Structure Fire Displaces Family and Pets
City of DuPont press release. On September 10, 2022, the DuPont Fire Department, Police Department, and units from West Pierce Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 3:43 AM. The structure fire was located at 2425 Arnold St., DuPont, WA. The first arriving police officer advised of a working fire and began making sure the occupants were out of the structure and began evacuating the next-door neighbors. DuPont Fire arrived and began applying water to the side of the home and roof until units from West Pierce arrived,
The Suburban Times
Special Event at State Fair Combines Foods Around The World, Tai Chi, and Ventriloquist
The Tacoma Tai Chi Improvement Club will presents their 4th annual semi-extravaganza Tai Chi Awareness Event at the Washington State Fair from 3:30-5:30 pm on Saturday, September 17. Because every extravaganza should have a ventriloquist, Works of Gina’s will open the show with music and puppets who have an attitude....
The Suburban Times
Sound Transit announces September 2022 Service Change
Sound Transit press release. Service changes for Sound Transit service will take effect starting September 17. The changes include additional reductions as well as extending reductions that were implemented at the end of 2021 on certain ST Express routes due to operator shortages. The reductions will affect frequency of service on weekdays.
The Suburban Times
Five TPD Officers graduate from academy
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Today (Sept. 8), Officers Miller, Pingul, Dominguez, Zimmermann and Nakano graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy and are now commissioned police officers with the Tacoma Police Department. Congratulations Officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
The Suburban Times
Roaring Twenties: The Theme for the Annual Indoor Golf Tournament
The theme this year for the 26th Annual Indoor Golf Tournament is the Roaring Twenties!. Too young to know much about the Roaring Twenties? The Roaring Twenties, following World War I was a decade of economic growth and widespread prosperity, driven by recovery from devastation and deferred spending, a boom in construction, and the rapid growth of consumer goods. In other words, people wanted to dance, sing, and enjoy themselves.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – September 10, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Leonid D. Guralnyuk. Mountain View Funeral Home: Johnny Balla; Danica Cancil; George Crombe; Adlena M. Cunningham; Jean Humphreys; Elaine Jonson; Soon Sun Kim; David Mason; Susan E. Prall. Fir Lane Memorial Park: Janet S Rochester. Powers Funeral Home: Judith Lilliane Randall; Noah Christian Turner;...
Comments / 2