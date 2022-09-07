City of DuPont press release. On September 10, 2022, the DuPont Fire Department, Police Department, and units from West Pierce Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 3:43 AM. The structure fire was located at 2425 Arnold St., DuPont, WA. The first arriving police officer advised of a working fire and began making sure the occupants were out of the structure and began evacuating the next-door neighbors. DuPont Fire arrived and began applying water to the side of the home and roof until units from West Pierce arrived,

DUPONT, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO