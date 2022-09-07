Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, campaign season offers a taste of politics with annual GOP clambake, Democratic picnic
GREENWICH — As the fall campaign swings into full gear for the November elections, the local political parties in town are planning to offer voters and supporters a taste of the issues as well as some summer fare. The separate events, each featuring a full menu of food, will...
Register Citizen
32 people with ties to Greenwich died on 9/11. 21 years on, ‘we all remember like it was yesterday.’
GREENWICH — Dylan Pond solemnly accompanied his father, the notes to Taps ringing out under gray skies. When the events that burned Sept. 11 into the history books occurred, Dylan Pond hadn’t even been born yet. But 21 years after that fateful day, his father Ken Pond wanted to make sure his children understood the importance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport amphitheater team eyes re-opening downtown Majestic, Poli Palace theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Developer Howard Saffan has confirmed he is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reviving the historic Majestic and Poli Palace theaters downtown. “At the appropriate time we would look at partnering with the city in transforming the theaters back to...
Register Citizen
CT's gun laws are being challenged in court. Democrats are prepared to fight.
It was a threat many Connecticut Democrats and gun safety advocates anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s pistol permit law last month. Last week, the National Association for Gun Rights filed a series of lawsuits in federal appellate courts across the country, including in Connecticut, challenging the constitutionality of the bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines here and in several other states.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections
GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Register Citizen
Stamford kid clothing mart reopens with bigger selection, more space, in-person shopping
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The six-year-old non-profit, which gives new and gently used clothes to local families, has undergone a small transformation. Most notably, Clothes To Kids moved its operations from the West Side’s Yerwood Center to the South End’s Lathon Wider Community Center.
Register Citizen
Both Connecticut governor candidates struggle to be forthright on taxes
When Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted this summer that he hadn’t raised taxes, Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski immediately labeled his Democratic opponent “a liar.”. Lamont, who approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax hikes in his first budget — and canceled hundreds of millions more in previously...
Register Citizen
‘Fitbit murder’ a seven-year Connecticut ‘soap opera’ that may not be over
ELLINGTON — Rocky the police dog tried to find the scent of the large man Richard Dabate said fatally shot his wife and tied him up during a home invasion two days before Christmas in 2015. But instead of leading his handler off the 3-acre Ellington property, police said,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
Register Citizen
Norwalk mayor condemns alleged assault of police officer at Oyster Festival
NORWALK — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to break up a fight, police said. Ezekial Syphrette, 31, of Quintard Avenue, was charged with assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace, officials said in a release.
Register Citizen
Fairfield museum researcher looks into defaced headstones at Jewish cemetery
FAIRFIELD — An employee of the Fairfield Museum and History Center is looking into desecrated headstones at a local Jewish cemetery as a personal project, and he says he is hoping to repair the damage. The Congregation Shaare Torah Adath Israel Cemetery sits right on the border of Fairfield...
Register Citizen
Greenwich ‘lags behind’ its neighbors on protecting open space, says one town official who calls for action
GREENWICH — When it comes to acquiring and preserving open space in town, Greenwich is falling behind the efforts of its neighbors to keep land free from development, according to one local official. “Despite the size of our town and our resources, we are not keeping up with our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos
FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
Register Citizen
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Register Citizen
10 New Fairfield property owners owe $220K in unpaid taxes. Why the town may not recoup the money
NEW FAIRFIELD — Ten property owners owe more than $220,000 in unpaid taxes and associated charges, according to town tax collection data — and there’s a chance that some of the money may never be collected. The properties of the town’s top 10 tax delinquents include vacant...
Register Citizen
Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October
Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
Comments / 0