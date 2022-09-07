ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield

By Ricardo Tovar
 5 days ago
Greenfield, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol says at least two people are dead after a crash in Greenfield Tuesday night.

A man and woman were driving westbound on 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenue when they hit a wood post for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped into an irrigation pond, and both drivers were ejected from the vehicle.

According to CHP, both victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Whether drugs and alcohol were factors in this crash has yet to be determined.

Identification of the victims is pending notification to the next of kin. This crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: No bomb found at Salinas DMV

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that a threat was called into the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. CHP said no bomb was found, and units are clearing the building. CHP added the threat was called in after The post CHP: No bomb found at Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas DMV receives bomb threat, law enforcement investigating

SALINAS, Calif. — A bomb threat was called in to the Salinas DMV Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, the call came in after hours with few employees inside the building. Law enforcement are responding to the building and starting to investigate. This is...
SALINAS, CA
