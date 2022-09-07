ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Notorious Upstate crime figure now charged with murder and kidnapping

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKTzk_0hljSabG00

A notorious Oconee County crime figure, who is currently serving time in a state prison has now been charged with murder and kidnapping. 56 year old, Kevin Wayne Maler also known as "Boston" now faces charges of Murder and Kidnapping stemming from the 2019 death of 32 year old, Kevin Craig in Oconee County.

The new charges were announced Wednesday at a press conference held by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Craig was found dead inside a home on his family's property near West Union over three years ago. Maler, who is currently serving a 5 year sentence in state prison on a drug charge, is accused of injecting Craig with an unknown substance which caused his death.

The investigation had been re-opened after the Sheriff's Office says, new evidence was discovered. Maler's alleged involvement in Craig's death was highlighted in a nation podcast series that centered around Maler's possible involvement in the disappearance of two women. One of those women disappeared in his native area of Boston over 30 years ago, that case remains unsolved to this day.

Maler is a person of interested in the disappearance case of Faith Roach , who last seen in Oconee County in early 2019. 19 year old, Shianna Jade Turner is in custody on a charge of Obstructing Justice in that case. The Sheriff's Office claims that she withheld evidence. The Sheriff's Office is also looking for a link to Maler in the disappearance of Joshua Ivester last year, the two are believed to have known each other.

Comments / 5

Related
WYFF4.com

Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
West Union, SC
FOX Carolina

Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
INMAN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Craig
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 20-year-old dies in Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young woman died in a crash Monday morning. The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on South Highway 11 where it intersects with South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community near Westminster, according to the coroner.
WESTMINSTER, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Obstructing Justice
WSPA 7News

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Laurens deputies charged after physical altercation with inmate

Two Laurens County deputies were arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from an incident at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The arrest warrant stated that Steven...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Jackson County deputies conducting manhunt

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are canvassing the area of JD Brooks Road and Ga. 332 looking for a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect is described as a white male wearing tan pants and a white shirt, wearing a black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Man dead following house fire in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Donalds. The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to a fire at Highway 184 East around 5:15 p.m. A man was found unresponsive inside the home according to investigators. The coroner’s office identified the man as Theodore Parker Jr., 58, of […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy