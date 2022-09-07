Notorious Upstate crime figure now charged with murder and kidnapping

A notorious Oconee County crime figure, who is currently serving time in a state prison has now been charged with murder and kidnapping. 56 year old, Kevin Wayne Maler also known as "Boston" now faces charges of Murder and Kidnapping stemming from the 2019 death of 32 year old, Kevin Craig in Oconee County.

The new charges were announced Wednesday at a press conference held by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Craig was found dead inside a home on his family's property near West Union over three years ago. Maler, who is currently serving a 5 year sentence in state prison on a drug charge, is accused of injecting Craig with an unknown substance which caused his death.

The investigation had been re-opened after the Sheriff's Office says, new evidence was discovered. Maler's alleged involvement in Craig's death was highlighted in a nation podcast series that centered around Maler's possible involvement in the disappearance of two women. One of those women disappeared in his native area of Boston over 30 years ago, that case remains unsolved to this day.

Maler is a person of interested in the disappearance case of Faith Roach , who last seen in Oconee County in early 2019. 19 year old, Shianna Jade Turner is in custody on a charge of Obstructing Justice in that case. The Sheriff's Office claims that she withheld evidence. The Sheriff's Office is also looking for a link to Maler in the disappearance of Joshua Ivester last year, the two are believed to have known each other.