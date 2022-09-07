Gov. Wolf Issues Executive Order Expanding Voter Registration

Photo provided by Office of the Governor

By Jared Acosta

The Governor has taken unilateral action to expand voter registration for eligible residents.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept 7, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03. The order designates seven existing government entities as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA). As such, they will be required to provide voter registration literature and services to eligible Pennsylvanians.

"With 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered, it will be no small task to reach those individuals before the November election," Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said. "I thank this administration for recognizing that by collaborating with our state and federal partners, we make that effort possible."

The following agencies are required to participate in the VRDA program:

Department of State (DOS) at public Bureau of Elections, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, and Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations locations

Department of Agriculture at events at the Farm Show Complex

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 121 state park office locations

Department of Corrections in connection with Bureau of Community Corrections services

Department of Education at library locations

Labor and Industry programs at CareerLink offices

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at state veterans homes

The new order will require VRDAs to provide their clients with official voter registration applications, an accompanying non-postage-paid envelope, and instructions explaining where to send the completed application. VRDAs will be required to display nonpartisan signs and posters, indicating voter information is available, and integrate the DOS online voter registration applications into their websites. Each agency will also designate a Voter Registration Coordinator who will provide DOS with quarterly voter registration statistics. Lastly, it designates September as Voter Registration Month.