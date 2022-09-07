Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
WTVC
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Deputies searching for “tiara bandit” and accomplice who they say burglarized storage unit
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man caught on surveillance video wearing a tiara who they say burglarized a storage unit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for the public’s help to identify...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville. The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded. The post stated that some residents reported...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
WTVC
Single vehicle accident on I-24 sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A single vehicle accident on I-24 in Chattanooga sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says they were notified of a single-vehicle accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. When officers arrived they found the driver of one of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 12 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller requested police check on a subject at this location. He advised she was intoxicated and threatening suicide. On scene police spoke with the subject. She was not intoxicated or suicidal. 22-012543- 3500 block Shelby Circle- Domestic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
WTVCFOX
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
WTVC
Chattanooga police investigating fatal crash on Fairview Rd. Saturday morning
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at 7:13 a.m. It happened at the 5300 block of Fairview Rd. According to preliminary details, upon arrival, EMS pronounced the 36-year-old female victim dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester
SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
WTVC
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
WDEF
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
WDEF
Single-car crash in Chattanooga causes the death of 36-year-old woman
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a single car crash this morning caused the death of a 36-year-old woman. Public Information Officer Sydney Hamon tells News 12 it happened in the 5300 block of Fairview Road around 7 a.m. Emergency services workers arrived on scene and pronounced...
WDEF
CPD deals with a cluster of four shootings in six days within 3.5 miles of each other
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four shootings over the past six days in one particular area is what the Chattanooga Police Department is dealing with. All of the sites where the shootings occurred are within three-and-a-half miles of each other. Last Saturday, there were two: one was in the 100 block...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 13
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner...
Comments / 0