Cleveland, TN

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville. The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded. The post stated that some residents reported...
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
Single vehicle accident on I-24 sends man to hospital Monday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A single vehicle accident on I-24 in Chattanooga sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says they were notified of a single-vehicle accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. When officers arrived they found the driver of one of...
September 12 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller requested police check on a subject at this location. He advised she was intoxicated and threatening suicide. On scene police spoke with the subject. She was not intoxicated or suicidal. 22-012543- 3500 block Shelby Circle- Domestic...
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
Single-car crash in Chattanooga causes the death of 36-year-old woman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a single car crash this morning caused the death of a 36-year-old woman. Public Information Officer Sydney Hamon tells News 12 it happened in the 5300 block of Fairview Road around 7 a.m. Emergency services workers arrived on scene and pronounced...
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 13

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner...
