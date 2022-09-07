ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Lightfoot not alarmed by the growing number of Chicago Council members deciding to call it quits

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects more alderpersons will decide not to seek re-election. Howard Brookins and Susan Sadlowski Garza were the two most recent. But, the mayor doesn’t seem to be taking it personally.

While it's true that three City Council members- Raymond Lopez, Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer- will leave the council to challenge her re-election bid, Mayor Lightfoot said most of the others are deciding to give up a grueling job.

“It’s been very difficult over these last couple years, in particular, to be a public servant and to be on the front line. They have a job that is very different than anyone else, different than a mayor for sure,” Lightfoot said.

She thinks some, like Sadlowski Garza, will continue to be on the front lines in their communities. The mayor doesn’t think the exodus is over.

“I expect to see more announcements in the coming days and weeks, and you got to respect when people make that assessment,” Lightfoot said.

She does not seem to feel the City Council’s “great resignation” is because of her combative style. In fact, she feels the media overemphasize things. She said she gets along well even with council members with whom she’s clashed. So, would she be kinder and gentler in a second term?

“Look, I’m 60-years-old, not going to change who I am, and I definitely will have and will continue to push people, sometimes out of their comfort zone because that’s what our residents are demanding of us,” said Lightfoot.

And she noted, she and the Council have gotten quite a lot done.

Comments / 68

MysticalMichael
5d ago

The quitting aldermen see that the city is goings to the dogs and they want no further part in being responsible for it.

Reply(2)
24
GetALife
5d ago

What is it ever going to take to get this racist beast to be alarmed about anything ?

Reply(3)
29
JDog2020
5d ago

Obviously they want no part of her complete and total destruction of our once, "Great City"

Reply
10
 

