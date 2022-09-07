Big Ten Announces Women’s Basketball Schedules

Nebraska to host three Sweet 16 qualifiers

The Big Ten Conference has announced the 2022-23 slate of league games, and Nebraska's schedule is loaded.

After going 24-9, making the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament last season, the Huskers were handed a quality schedule to test them throughout the year. Eight contests will feature opponents that won at least one NCAA Tournament game in 2022.

"I think Nebraska could be one of the most dangerous teams in this league," Big Ten Network analyst Meghan McKeown said on BTN's conference schedule reveal special. "They return a ton of starters from last season, and they added some key pieces from the transfer portal."

Nebraska opens the conference season Dec. 4 at Maryland and will host the Terrapins on Jan. 22. Maryland made the Sweet 16 last season, as did Ohio State, while Michigan reached the Elite Eight.

Other home-and-homes include Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Northwestern. Home-only opponents are Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan State.

The Huskers' regular season begins with an Oct. 30 exhibition against Washburn and then a Nov. 7 game against Omaha, both at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska's full conference slate is below. Home games are in bold.

Dec. 4 (Sun.) - at Maryland

Dec. 7 (Wed.) - Wisconsin

Dec. 28 (Wed.) - Michigan

Jan. 1 (Sun.) - at Indiana

Jan. 7 (Sat.) - at Rutgers

Jan. 11 (Wed.) - Penn State

Jan. 14 (Sat.) - Ohio State

Jan. 18 (Wed.) - at Purdue

Jan. 22 (Sun.) - Maryland

Jan. 28 (Sat.) - at Iowa

Feb. 2 (Thu.) - Michigan State

Feb. 6 (Mon.) - at Northwestern

Feb. 9 (Thu.) - Illinois

Feb. 12 (Sun.) - at Michigan

Feb. 15 (Wed.) - at Minnesota

Feb. 18 (Sat.) - Iowa

Feb. 22 (Wed.) - at Illinois

Feb. 26 (Sun.) - Northwestern

March 1-5 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)

View the original article to see embedded media.