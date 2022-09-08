$226M renovation, 300-room expansion proposed for Downtown Sheraton

The companies behind the Downtown Memphis Sheraton Hotel are seeking a 30-year PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes) and Tourism Development Zone incentives for a $226 million renovation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Hotel Memphis L.P., a partnership between Miami-based Starwood Capital Group and Kentucky-based Schulte Hospitality Group, submitted a PILOT application with the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

According to the application, Hotel Memphis L.P. plans to spend $86 million on renovations along with an additional $37 million over the next 30 years on guest rooms and public spaces upkeep. Additionally, the ownership group plans to build a second tower adjacent to the Sheraton Memphis for a 300-room, $103 million expansion. Construction on the second tower is expected to take 22 months.

Part of the initial renovations will include an overhaul of the existing lobby and construction of a new lobby bar. The existing restaurants and bars will be converted into an upscale Memphis-themed sports bar. Additionally, an event deck will be built on the second floor, according to the application.

The Sheraton is located at 250 N. Main St. The proposed renovation and expansions includes a six parcel, 4.414-arce area extending from Exchange Avenue to Winchester Avenue along North Main Street and Second Street. The second tower for the 300-room expansion will be located at 0 Second St., according to the application.

The Starwood Capital and Schulte Hospitality Group ownership team is seeking a joint incentive between the 30-year PILOT and utilizing a tourism surcharge via the Tourism Development Zone to help fund the project cost.

Per the Tourism Development Zone, the hotel is expecting to apply a 5% surcharge to revenue generated post-renovation. The tax will be generated from room and occupancy revenue along with food and beverage-generated sales and revenue.

According to the application, once the renovations are complete the Sheraton is expected to generate $2.8 million annually via the surcharge totaling $93 million over the 30-year term. If the 300-room expansion is complete those figures will jump to $4.2 million annually and $127 million over that 30-year term.

There are eight Tourism Development Zones in Tennessee including three in Shelby County. Downtown Memphis is one of those three along with the Memphis Fairgrounds and Graceland.

According to state guidelines, if the Tourism Development Zone revenues are not sufficient the supporting municipality needs to repay the debt and sources for those backup funds.

The planned expansion is expected to add 115 new jobs bringing the Sheraton’s employment total to 368. The renovation is expected to create $132 million in incremental tax revenue (including wages, sales, local and state taxes). If the expansion is complete that revenue jumps to $448.3 million over the 30-year term.

“We welcome any improvement to the Sheraton Hotel. It’s pretty dated and think we all agree can use the improvements,” Memphis Tourism CEO Kevin Kane said.

Kane said that both the renovation and 300-room expansion would be important compliments to the nearby Renasant Convention Center which underwent a $200 million renovation in 2021.

Hotel Memphis purchased the Sheraton Memphis in 2017. The ownership team inherited a 600-room hotel. The Sheraton dates back to 1985. A 207-room expansion was built in 2004.

Miami-based DW Design Strategy and Arkansas-based Hospitality and Interior Americas are working on the design and furnishing for the project. Memphis-based Turner Construction is the general contractor for the planned development.

Atlanta-based Davidson Hospitality Group is handling daily operations for the hotel. Davidson took over management duties in December 2021.

The PILOT and tourism surcharge application will be discussed at the upcoming Center City Revenue Finance Corp. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.