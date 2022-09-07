ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Variety

Tiger Pictures Entertainment Scores Worldwide Distribution Rights for Chinese Hit ‘Moon Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Beijing-based Tiger Pictures Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights outside of mainland China for hit sci-fi comedy film “Moon Man.“ The film, which has collected some $430 million at the Chinese box office to date, tells the story of “the last human in the universe” as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth. It is directed by Zhang Chiyu, who previously directed 2017 sports comedy hit “Never Say Die.” It was produced by Mahua FunAge, a consistently successful comedy production firm. FunAge’s “Goodbye Mr. Loser” and “Never Say Die” starred Shen Teng...
The Independent

Drew Barrymore and ex Justin Long tell each other ‘I’ll always love you’ in beautiful moment

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a moving exchange while appearing together on Barrymore’s talk show.The pair had an emotional reunion on the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (12 September).The former couple – who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 as well as starring in a number of films together – began by complementing each other’s sense of humour, seemingly completely absorbed in the conversation and forgetting their audience.“We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection,” said Barrymore.Long agreed and added: “I love that we’ve maintained our...
