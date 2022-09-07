Read full article on original website
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. solar capacity to increase by 207GW by 2027
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will significantly improve the five-year outlook for the US solar industry, although the market is expected to remain constrained by supply difficulties through the end of 2023, according to a new report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. Thanks to the...
BHP: ‘Future facing’ commodities have more shareholder value than fossil fuels
BHP Group Ltd. sees better margins in "future-facing" commodities than the fossil fuel businesses, and "the divestment of our petroleum business and some of our smaller coal assets wasn't for the purposes of decarbonization. This was all about shareholder value and risk," CEO Mike Henry told a Sept. 8 shareholder call.
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
Ukraine's atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.
China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia
Chinese state media say the country’s top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country, underscoring China's backing of Moscow in its war on Ukraine despite claims of neutrality. The official Xinhua News Agency said Li Zhanshu urged greater cooperation on “fighting against external interference, sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, among others,” in a meeting with Russian lawmakers Thursday. Li also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of an expected meeting this month between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional gathering in Uzbekistan. That would mark Xi’s first trip outside China...
Putin is waging an economic war with Europe. Britain’s absurd energy plan plays into his hands
The Brexit libertarians are in control of our destinies for at least the next two years and already the extent of the threat they pose to our wellbeing and security is becoming clear. The prime minister, Liz Truss, may have swallowed her own words of just a month ago that she was against “handouts” to launch the biggest handout in our history, but that was to buy her and her acolytes the political breathing space to launch their programmes. The energy price cap might have been a breathtaking U-turn, but it had a darker purpose.
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
Women travelling from US to get abortions in UK after Roe v Wade overturned
Women have travelled from America to get abortions in the UK after millions of women lost their legal right to have one in the US, providers have said.One of the UK’s leading abortion providers told The Independent US women have flown over to access their services since Roe v Wade - the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973 - was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June. Since then, abortion services across the US have profoundly changed, with most of the states who have rapidly curtailed pregnancy terminations in the wake of Roe’s dismantling choosing not to allow...
Russia's neighbors are making deals beyond NATO to boost their defenses in case of an imminent attack
Many of Russia's neighbors are NATO members and want the bloc's support, but see acting outside its structure as the fastest way to prepare.
3 dead after 7.6 quake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Renagi Ravu was meeting with two colleagues at his home in the Papua New Guinea highlands Sunday morning when a huge magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck. Ravu tried to stand up from his chair but couldn’t maintain his balance and ended up in a kind of group hug with his colleagues, while plates and cups crashed from his shelves to the ground. His children, ages 9 and 2, had their drinks and breakfast spill over. Ravu, who is a geologist, said he tried to calm everybody as the shaking continued for more than a minute. The extent of the damage and whether there have been serious injuries or deaths from the quake was not clear in the immediate aftermath in the remote and underdeveloped region.
One Liz ends a lifetime of diplomacy as another risks squandering it all
What will other leaders and nations make of Liz Truss in Britain’s unprecedented hour of trial? This untested prime minister must now try to lead the country through a crisis of unity and confidence that may be triggered by the death of her infinitely better-known namesake, Elizabeth II. The...
