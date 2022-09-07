Read full article on original website
Related
ieefa.org
Qcells secures funding for largest battery storage project in Texas
Vertically integrated solar PV and clean energy company Qcells has closed a US$150 million financing deal for its first large-scale standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The company announced yesterday that it had secured a revolving credit loan facility with lead arrangers BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB for...
ieefa.org
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. solar capacity to increase by 207GW by 2027
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will significantly improve the five-year outlook for the US solar industry, although the market is expected to remain constrained by supply difficulties through the end of 2023, according to a new report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. Thanks to the...
ieefa.org
BHP: ‘Future facing’ commodities have more shareholder value than fossil fuels
BHP Group Ltd. sees better margins in "future-facing" commodities than the fossil fuel businesses, and "the divestment of our petroleum business and some of our smaller coal assets wasn't for the purposes of decarbonization. This was all about shareholder value and risk," CEO Mike Henry told a Sept. 8 shareholder call.
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
RELATED PEOPLE
UK must insulate homes or face a worse energy crisis in 2023, say experts
Britain will be plunged into an even worse energy crisis in a year’s time without an immediate plan to improve leaky homes and dramatically reduce demand for gas, ministers have been warned. The UK ranks among the worst in Europe for the energy efficiency of its homes, according to...
3 dead after 7.6 quake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Renagi Ravu was meeting with two colleagues at his home in the Papua New Guinea highlands Sunday morning when a huge magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck. Ravu tried to stand up from his chair but couldn’t maintain his balance and ended up in a kind of group hug with his colleagues, while plates and cups crashed from his shelves to the ground. His children, ages 9 and 2, had their drinks and breakfast spill over. Ravu, who is a geologist, said he tried to calm everybody as the shaking continued for more than a minute. The extent of the damage and whether there have been serious injuries or deaths from the quake was not clear in the immediate aftermath in the remote and underdeveloped region.
Comments / 0