The Independent

Drew Barrymore and ex Justin Long tell each other ‘I’ll always love you’ in beautiful moment

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a moving exchange while appearing together on Barrymore’s talk show.The pair had an emotional reunion on the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (12 September).The former couple – who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 as well as starring in a number of films together – began by complementing each other’s sense of humour, seemingly completely absorbed in the conversation and forgetting their audience.“We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection,” said Barrymore.Long agreed and added: “I love that we’ve maintained our...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Emmys: A Fun Show With Mostly Predictable Wins From A Handful Of Contenders – Still The TV Academy Needs To Shake Things Up – Analysis

You gotta say this for the Emmys which returned to full capacity at the Microsoft Theatre at LA Live and a big Governors Gala after party for the first time in three years, the show was much better on the inside than the unnecessary hassles it took just to get there. Nevertheless I made it to my seat just as the two minute countdown to showtime proceeded and what I witnessed was an Emmy stage unlike any I had seen before. The Microsoft seats about 7000, but the Academy took out the entire orchestra section to make it look more like...
TV SERIES

