Texas State

Lone Star 1280

How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas

Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
Lone Star 1280

These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven't Been Found Since Going Missing in August

East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
Lone Star 1280

5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee's

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
Lone Star 1280

Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]

A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
Lone Star 1280

3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals

While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
Lone Star 1280

What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?

The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Lone Star 1280

Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways

No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

