Read full article on original website
Related
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas
Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August
East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]
A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – Texas Renaissance Festival Tours the State for a Great Cause
Come one, come all to the King of Texas Renaissance Festival. It's touring around the state of Texas in the coming weeks. If you've never been to a renaissance festival, it's a sight to see. Plus, the King of Texas Renaissance Festival is the biggest and best out there. I...
Parker McCollum May Trade in Hunting for Spearfishing After This Big Catch [Picture]
Country music and the great outdoors tend to go hand in hand, with many artists enjoying hunting or fishing as hobbies. Parker McCollum is no exception — he loves bow hunting — but he may have just discovered his true passion after a spearfishing excursion. "I may love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
Here Are the Top 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Texas
Last week my wife and I began looking for a new vehicle for her. She, on the one hand, is in love with her 2005 Toyota Highlander and doesn't think she needs one. However, it's got over 150,000 miles on it and I believe she needs a new vehicle. So...
Thanks to Drought Newly Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Have Been Found in Texas
We learned about them in school as kids. Most little boys I know think they're the coolest. I'm talking about dinosaurs. The massive beasts who roamed the Earth millions and millions of years ago. There were plenty of them too. Almost 700 species have been named. Normally we envision dinosaurs...
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Experts Say Conditions Are Heating Up for This Year’s Dove Hunting Season
As a native Texan, I'm used to the heat in the Lone Star State, and when it comes to hunting season I know I have to be prepared because we've not only had a very hot summer but add to that a very dry summer as well. I have two...
Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways
No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Yes! In Texas Snipe Hunting Is Real and You’ll Need a License
Yes, I'm being serious, snipe hunting in Texas is real and you will need a hunting license. I remember as a child growing up, whenever we visited grandparents or any of our other relative's places every time the weather was nice outside we would go snipe hunting in the evenings after dark.
Shocking: 10 Of The Most Awful and Terrible Disasters in Texas History
Nowhere is safe from disasters. They can strike any place and at any time. That includes the great state of Texas. Our history is not just that of growth, peace, and prosperity. We've endured our share of tragedies. Awful catastrophic events. The loss of lives has been great. The cost of damages...unimaginable.
Experience the “Upside Down” in the First Ever “Stranger Things” Store in Texas
The series "Stranger Things" has taken the world by storm so much so that it's become an instant cult classic. Music from the show, recorded decades ago, is showing up on the charts. Fashion from the 80s, in which the show is set, is coming back. Heck, people are even getting Stranger Things tattoos.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Lone Star 1280
Abilene, TX
930
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar1280.com/
Comments / 0