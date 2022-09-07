ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Variety

Tiger Pictures Entertainment Scores Worldwide Distribution Rights for Chinese Hit 'Moon Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

Beijing-based Tiger Pictures Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights outside of mainland China for hit sci-fi comedy film “Moon Man.“ The film, which has collected some $430 million at the Chinese box office to date, tells the story of “the last human in the universe” as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth. It is directed by Zhang Chiyu, who previously directed 2017 sports comedy hit “Never Say Die.” It was produced by Mahua FunAge, a consistently successful comedy production firm. FunAge’s “Goodbye Mr. Loser” and “Never Say Die” starred Shen Teng...
MOVIES
Deadline

Emmys: A Fun Show With Mostly Predictable Wins From A Handful Of Contenders – Still The TV Academy Needs To Shake Things Up – Analysis

You gotta say this for the Emmys which returned to full capacity at the Microsoft Theatre at LA Live and a big Governors Gala after party for the first time in three years, the show was much better on the inside than the unnecessary hassles it took just to get there. Nevertheless I made it to my seat just as the two minute countdown to showtime proceeded and what I witnessed was an Emmy stage unlike any I had seen before. The Microsoft seats about 7000, but the Academy took out the entire orchestra section to make it look more like...
TV SERIES

