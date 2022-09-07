16-year-old student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Southfield A&T High School, police say

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) - A 16-year-old high school student in Oakland County was taken into police custody after authorities found a loaded gun in his possession Wednesday morning, officials announced.

The Southfield Police Department said in a press release that staff at Southfield A&T High School -- located at 24675 Lahser Road -- received a tip around 8:42 a.m. regarding a student possibly armed with a gun.

A Southfield Police School Resource Officer Security personnel received the information and through "swift action and coordination," the student was located in one of the school's hallways, officials said.

"He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with no round chambered," police said of the incident.

Police said the firearm was secured and the 16-year-old Southfield resident was arrested without further incident for carrying a concealed weapon.

Upon a preliminary investigation, the Southfield police said there where no active threats that were made toward staff, students or the school.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, but upon completion, the case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 reference case number 22-30441.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

