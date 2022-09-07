ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

16-year-old student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Southfield A&T High School, police say

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLEXi_0hljR04G00

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) - A 16-year-old high school student in Oakland County was taken into police custody after authorities found a loaded gun in his possession Wednesday morning, officials announced.

The Southfield Police Department said in a press release that staff at Southfield A&T High School -- located at 24675 Lahser Road -- received a tip around 8:42 a.m. regarding a student possibly armed with a gun.

A Southfield Police School Resource Officer Security personnel received the information and through "swift action and coordination," the student was located in one of the school's hallways, officials said.

"He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with no round chambered," police said of the incident.

Police said the firearm was secured and the 16-year-old Southfield resident was arrested without further incident for carrying a concealed weapon.

Upon a preliminary investigation, the Southfield police said there where no active threats that were made toward staff, students or the school.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, but upon completion, the case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 reference case number 22-30441.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

For more on today's top stories, click on the player below:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police: Suspect could face terrorism charges after shooting threat closes Lincoln High School in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Once Warren police know who posted a shooting threat directed at Lincoln High School, they will be pursuing terrorism charges against them. "We had a student notify administration and our school resource officer that there had been an online threat posed on social media," said Piper Bognar the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools. "It’s not appropriate. We won’t put up with it, and we’re not going to take any threats. We’re not going to take them lightly."
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
INKSTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#A T
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Suspect in Sterling Heights pharmacy break-in arrested

Sterling Heights — A man accused of smashing the door of a local pharmacy last week to break in has been arrested but police continue to search for other accomplices who may have been involved. An officer on patrol at about 3:20 a.m. Friday saw a white Dodge Journey...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man sentenced 4-10 years for shooting man in the gut

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting an Ypsilanti man in the gut during a reported home invasion is going to prison. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Carol Kuhnke sentenced Jerome Reginald Dye on Aug. 30, to serve four to 10 years in prison for shooting an Ypsilanti man outside the man’s home in spring 2021, court records show.
YPSILANTI, MI
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
LANSING, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy