Commercial Dispatch
Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline
A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: A common need to consider with board candidates
Brian Clark’s decision not to run for a third six-year term on the Lowndes County School District Board of Trustees is a loss for the district, especially given the uncertainty surrounding who will take his place as the District 2 board member. Approaching Friday’s 5 p.m. qualifying deadline no candidate for the position has filled with the circuit clerk’s office.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: What happens when no one runs for school board?
When you think about a community, one of its most important institutions is its school system, which means serving on the school board is one of the most impactful roles anyone can perform. In Mississippi, county school board members are elected positions with staggered terms. This year, there are two...
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Commercial Dispatch
Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program
Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
Commercial Dispatch
Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies
On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
Commercial Dispatch
Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal
This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
Commercial Dispatch
Local nonprofit encourages community to ‘Get Rowdy’ for autism
For many parents, an autism diagnosis for their child can be wracked with uncertainty. What does it mean? What happens next? Where can they go for resources?. This was the scenario that Scott and Whitney Ferguson found themselves in when their 2-year-old son, Myers “Rowdy” Ferguson, was diagnosed in 2018.
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus continues mission to feed local children in need
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus has resumed the Feed to Succeed project for the 2022-2023 academic year. Feed to Succeed provides backpacks of food to children who are dependent on the school system for nutrition and may not be getting enough food to eat at home on the weekends. Last...
wcbi.com
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man charged with molesting child
A Lowndes County man has been charged with molesting a child, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Paul David Reinitz, 50, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes. Hawkins said the investigation began in July when a mother and her underage daughter came...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Webber
COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Something different every day
Dewey Petigo says he’s been “scared to death” twice in the 44 years he’s run C&P Printing. First was in 1978 when he and Paul Carpenter left secure jobs in the print shop at Besco to open their business — Petigo would buy out Carpenter five or six years later.
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
wtva.com
Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: A Grand Heritage of Military Aviation
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of Columbus Air Force Base in 1942. It is also the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Air Force as a separate military branch. In 1918 the U.S. Army Air Service opened Payne Field, a pilot training base, near West...
Commercial Dispatch
Errol Malone Jr.
MINOT, N.D. — Errol “Lil Don” Malone Jr., 24, died Aug. 26, 2022,. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Malone...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
