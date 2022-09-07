ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline

A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: A common need to consider with board candidates

Brian Clark’s decision not to run for a third six-year term on the Lowndes County School District Board of Trustees is a loss for the district, especially given the uncertainty surrounding who will take his place as the District 2 board member. Approaching Friday’s 5 p.m. qualifying deadline no candidate for the position has filled with the circuit clerk’s office.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: What happens when no one runs for school board?

When you think about a community, one of its most important institutions is its school system, which means serving on the school board is one of the most impactful roles anyone can perform. In Mississippi, county school board members are elected positions with staggered terms. This year, there are two...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Jackson Free Press

Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program

Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies

On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal

This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
COLUMBUS, MS
Picayune Item

MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Local nonprofit encourages community to ‘Get Rowdy’ for autism

For many parents, an autism diagnosis for their child can be wracked with uncertainty. What does it mean? What happens next? Where can they go for resources?. This was the scenario that Scott and Whitney Ferguson found themselves in when their 2-year-old son, Myers “Rowdy” Ferguson, was diagnosed in 2018.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes man charged with molesting child

A Lowndes County man has been charged with molesting a child, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Paul David Reinitz, 50, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes. Hawkins said the investigation began in July when a mother and her underage daughter came...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mike Webber

COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Something different every day

Dewey Petigo says he’s been “scared to death” twice in the 44 years he’s run C&P Printing. First was in 1978 when he and Paul Carpenter left secure jobs in the print shop at Besco to open their business — Petigo would buy out Carpenter five or six years later.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: A Grand Heritage of Military Aviation

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of Columbus Air Force Base in 1942. It is also the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Air Force as a separate military branch. In 1918 the U.S. Army Air Service opened Payne Field, a pilot training base, near West...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Errol Malone Jr.

MINOT, N.D. — Errol “Lil Don” Malone Jr., 24, died Aug. 26, 2022,. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Malone...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS

