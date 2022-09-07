ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larksville, PA

WOLF

Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man dies following Saturday morning shooting in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik, the Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce have released information regarding the early morning shooting on September 10 on Main Street in Kingston. At approximately 2:30 AM, police received a call for shots fired on...
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

Police: Man arrested in Bloomsburg following bar shooting

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Bloomsburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man who they say allegedly shot a man in the knee and also threatened to shoot up the Capitol Bar with another man on East Main Street around 12:30 Sunday morning. Police say the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Four Philadelphia men charged for local counterfeit money scheme

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Four men have been arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township Police after allegedly using counterfeit cash at multiple Walmart locations across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to a police release, officers were informed that four meant, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Accident#Luzerne Co#Wilson Street#Larksville Police
WOLF

9/11 service held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Here locally, people throughout northeast PA gathered to remember the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and ordinary people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9-11-2001. A local group held their own ceremony at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton on Sunday evening. The...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Mail stolen from 2 postal mailboxes in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — White Haven Police are investigating after contents from two postal mailboxes were stolen. Officials say one of the mailboxes sits in front of the White Haven Market, the other in front of the White Haven Post Office. Police are asking that anyone who...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
WOLF

Felittese Festival in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Friday kicked off the Felittese Festival in Old Forge. It's located on the Chapel Grounds. It's a festival that's all about chowing down on your favorite Italian foods. It also includes raffle drawings along with a procession and mass. Louis Mazza, treasurer and...
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

Scranton retains the Bell

The bell will stay in Scranton High School after the Knights football team beat their city rival West Scranton Saturday afternoon 39-to 20. With the win Scranton improves to 3-0on the season but winning this game is always extra special. “. Donato Stepney, Scranton Senior says, “ It means everything...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County Community College Hosts Annual 9/11 Remembrance Event

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Yesterday marked 21 years since the tragic 9/11 attacks that killed thousands. One local college in our area held a remembrance this morning, honoring the lives who were lost and those who continue fight for freedom. “On a daily basis, people walking through here...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Monroe County fighting against voter fraud

MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Monroe County is stepping up election security in an effort to make sure the election is fair honest and represents the choices of voters. During the general election, law enforcement will be throughout the county keeping an eye out for fraud - surveillance, tips and in-person investigation will be used as tactics to deter such actions.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Balloonfest in Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Whether it's going for a hot air balloon ride or taking a flight onboard a vintage World War Two airplane called "Whiskey 7." ... which was the lead airplane in the second wave on D-Day ... it was at the Balloonfest, Air Show and So Much More event ... that was held at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville this weekend.
HUGHESVILLE, PA

