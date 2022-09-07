ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes man charged with molesting child

A Lowndes County man has been charged with molesting a child, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Paul David Reinitz, 50, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes. Hawkins said the investigation began in July when a mother and her underage daughter came...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline

A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Suspect arrested for invading home, stealing pickup

A Lowndes County man has been charged in an alleged home invasion, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Labor Day deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Terrace View Lane for a report of someone forcing their way into a home, Hawkins said. The victim said that Jarrett Cooperyoung, Jr., 33, forced his way inside and assaulted the homeowner with an aluminum baseball bat.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus personnel from several agencies train for potential disasters

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Disaster can strike at any time, so first responders train all the time. Thursday, in Columbus personnel from several agencies came together to put that training to the test. Lowndes County EMA hosted its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church. Columbus Police and Fire...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Something different every day

Dewey Petigo says he’s been “scared to death” twice in the 44 years he’s run C&P Printing. First was in 1978 when he and Paul Carpenter left secure jobs in the print shop at Besco to open their business — Petigo would buy out Carpenter five or six years later.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Local nonprofit encourages community to ‘Get Rowdy’ for autism

For many parents, an autism diagnosis for their child can be wracked with uncertainty. What does it mean? What happens next? Where can they go for resources?. This was the scenario that Scott and Whitney Ferguson found themselves in when their 2-year-old son, Myers “Rowdy” Ferguson, was diagnosed in 2018.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Jackson Free Press

Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport. The city council accepted a $22,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation matching grant. Funds will be used for a parallel taxiway project, which could extend the runway. Councilmen will have to chip-in $22,000 to receive the grant. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: What happens when no one runs for school board?

When you think about a community, one of its most important institutions is its school system, which means serving on the school board is one of the most impactful roles anyone can perform. In Mississippi, county school board members are elected positions with staggered terms. This year, there are two...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program

Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Outdoor restroom stolen from job site

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mike Webber

COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS

