GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team plays the University of South Florida this weekend but today the team may be still licking its wounds after a home loss to Kentucky Saturday night. People just don’t believe Kentucky is good; they are. Not flashy, not a lot of superstars but a solid, well-coached team that makes enough plays to win. On this night, their game plan defensively was outstanding, not allowing quarterback Anthony Richardson to be an effective runner and Florida wide receivers seemed to have a hard time getting open. Why can’t people understand that as much huge potential that Richardson has as a quarterback, he’s not there yet, not by a long shot? He wants to win, he works his tail off but I keep saying and will say again he is a highly inexperienced player at his position and it showed Saturday against an excellent SEC defense. He even said postgame that he is supposed to be a quarterback and throw the ball and that’s one reason he didn’t run as much. Hopefully, he will learn quickly but on-the-job training in the SEC isn’t easy.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO