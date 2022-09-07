Read full article on original website
WCJB
Alachua-based non-profit to award university for research into movement disorder
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit organization based in North Central Florida is giving an award to Duke University in North Carolina for research into a movement disorder. Tyler’s Hope, based in Alachua, announced the award is in recognition of the school’s work toward finding a cure for dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions that cause slow repetitive movements or abnormal postures.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets on Monday to consider two proposals to use their currently-vacant facility. Representatives from Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions are hoping to lease the space. On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners vote on a proposed budget and...
WCJB
Barr Hammock Preserve will temporarily close for habitat restoration activities
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Barr Hammock Preserve in Micanopy will be temporarily closed for habitat restoration activities. Alachua County officials say that the closure will start Wednesday and is expected to run until Friday, September 16. During this time, crews will be conducting invasive plant management on nearly 73...
WCJB
Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -An inclement Saturday did not stop hundreds in North Central Florida flocking to Trenton for a pre-fall festival. The Trenton Almost Fall Festival is the second get together organized by Kate Duberly. The festival took place at the Trenton State Fair Grounds located at 830 NE Trenton Blvd.
WCJB
Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
Independent Florida Alligator
Man who recorded victim in UF dorm shower in December released on probation
The man caught recording a female student in a UF Murphree Hall shower was released from the Alachua County Jail Friday afternoon. Deontre Mason, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested in Carterville, Illinois, on nine counts of video voyeurism from the UF Police Department June 22. He was brought back to Gainesville where he served 81 days in the Alachua County Jail, according to court records.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death
Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
WCJB
Crash in Dunnellon left one woman dead and four people in the hospital
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and four people are severely hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was driving four passengers on SW 180th Ave. She drove through the intersection of CR 484 and hit a gate, fence posts,...
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhood non-profit threatens lawsuit over city zoning amendment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a majority of Gainesville city commissioners plan on moving forward with ending single-family zoning, one group of neighbors may make those efforts end in court. Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. is a non-profit of compromised of Gainesville residents focusing on affordable housing and neighborhood preservation. Casey...
WCJB
Russell Report: Gator hope to bounce back against USF after losing to Kentucky
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team plays the University of South Florida this weekend but today the team may be still licking its wounds after a home loss to Kentucky Saturday night. People just don’t believe Kentucky is good; they are. Not flashy, not a lot of superstars but a solid, well-coached team that makes enough plays to win. On this night, their game plan defensively was outstanding, not allowing quarterback Anthony Richardson to be an effective runner and Florida wide receivers seemed to have a hard time getting open. Why can’t people understand that as much huge potential that Richardson has as a quarterback, he’s not there yet, not by a long shot? He wants to win, he works his tail off but I keep saying and will say again he is a highly inexperienced player at his position and it showed Saturday against an excellent SEC defense. He even said postgame that he is supposed to be a quarterback and throw the ball and that’s one reason he didn’t run as much. Hopefully, he will learn quickly but on-the-job training in the SEC isn’t easy.
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
WCJB
Home repair loans available to low-income residents in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low-income families are getting a boost to help them make housing repairs. The Alachua County Housing Authority is giving $200,000 to fund the SHIP Home Repair Fund. This means residents can apply to get this money for roofing and home repairs. To apply, you must be...
mycbs4.com
Student arrested for hitting staff member and fighting fellow student
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), a 15-year-old male was arrested on Friday, Sept, 9th for fighting a student and hitting a staff member twice at Chiefland Middle High School. LCSO says the student was fighting another student and was ordered by a faculty member to stop. In...
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
WCJB
Mobile home in Gainesville is severely damaged after a fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A mobile home is severely damaged following a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews arrived at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park on NW 54th St. Crew members reported seeing heavy smoke and flames spewing out of the back of the home. The first...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
WCJB
Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
WCJB
Florida soccer team gives up late goal to lose, 2-1 to East Carolina
GREENSVILLE, N.C. (WCJB) - Despite out-shooting East Carolina 18-10 in 90 minutes of action, the Florida soccer team suffered a narrow, 2-1 loss in their final non-conference match of the season. The Gators (2-5) surrendered the go-ahead goal to the Pirates (5-2) in the 84th minute of the contest and...
WCJB
No. 12 Florida loses SEC opener to No. 20 Kentucky
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A week after knocking off No. 7 Utah in their season opener, Anthony Richardson and No. 12 Florida failed to beat No. 20 Kentucky, at home, in the team’s Southeastern Conference opening contest. Richardson threw two interceptions, including a pick-6, and didn’t record a single...
