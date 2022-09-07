ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Four-Star, Dual-Threat Quarterback Commits to the Hawkeyes

Even after their six-game winning streak against the Iowa State Cyclones was broken, and the offense was abysmal once again, the weekend wasn't all bad for Iowa Hawkeye fans. As he announced on Sunday, four-star, dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, James Resar has committed to playing for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawks. The junior QB plays for Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He received a scholarship offer from the Iowa staff on June 8, 2022.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa

Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
A Cute New Candy Shop is Coming to Coral Ridge Mall

A gourmet candy store is going to be opening soon in Coralville! According to Coral Ridge Mall's website, Lolli & Pops is in the process of moving into the mall. Lolli & Pops is a San Francisco-based candy chain that first launched back in 2012. According to their LinkedIn profile, their mission is to "create experiences that wow our guests by offering bits of optimism along the way." The page reads:
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
Guaranteed Parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids? Use this App

It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
Staff At The Bohemian Walk Out Over Unpaid Wages

The Bohemian in the Newbo District in Cedar Rapids is a place like no other. But after reports of employees walking out due to unpaid wages, the future of the restaurant is uncertain at best. KCRG reports that staff members walked out last weekend after frustrations boiled over about not...
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman

Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
