Read full article on original website
Related
ieefa.org
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. solar capacity to increase by 207GW by 2027
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will significantly improve the five-year outlook for the US solar industry, although the market is expected to remain constrained by supply difficulties through the end of 2023, according to a new report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. Thanks to the...
ieefa.org
BHP: ‘Future facing’ commodities have more shareholder value than fossil fuels
BHP Group Ltd. sees better margins in "future-facing" commodities than the fossil fuel businesses, and "the divestment of our petroleum business and some of our smaller coal assets wasn't for the purposes of decarbonization. This was all about shareholder value and risk," CEO Mike Henry told a Sept. 8 shareholder call.
Comments / 0