ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

Middletown resident charged with theft of catalytic converters

WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2UiN_0hljQ3gE00

Milford, Conn/(WTIC Radio) -A Middletown woman has been charged in the alleged theft of several catalytic converters from a Milford business in August 2021, police said.

Police did not specify the business where the thefts occurred. But they said the total loss was $12, 500.

Police too Yamil Burgos, 26 into custody on Tuesday.

She faces larceny and criminal mischief charges and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court October 4th.

Two others have been arrested in the case.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 22

Dick
5d ago

Dam… I thought dudes were crawling under cars. Dudes/cars what’s the difference..? 😂

Reply
5
Related
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middletown#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Police#Property Crime#Milford Superior Court#Audacy
Eyewitness News

Bristol police seek driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver and vehicle are being sought by police in Bristol following a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Sept. 10 around 9:50 a.m. Police said the driver was initially headed south on Jerome Avenue and fled west on Farmington Avenue toward Price Chopper. The vehicle was...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot Outside Apartment Complex in Plainville

A 22-year-old man is in surgery after he was shot outside an apartment complex in Plainville Monday morning. Officials said this is the first shooting in Plainville in the last 15 to 20 years. Police said they received several 911 calls from residents at Hamlin View Terrace on Woodford Avenue...
PLAINVILLE, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest

On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
GREENWICH, CT
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown police: Woman, 3 minors caught in stolen vehicle

MIDDLETOWN — A 20-year-old was arrested with three juveniles Thursday evening after they were found inside a stolen vehicle, police say. Middletown police said they were notified that a stolen car had been found by another agency’s license plate reader. The vehicle, a 2014 Toyota RAV4, had been...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Police Investigate After Rug Pulled From Farmington River

Connecticut State Police say a rug pulled from a river by a social media influencer/paranormal investigator has found no evidence it was related to a crime. Detectives from the Major Crime Squad, responded to the Farmington River on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and at the request of Farmington Police after reports of a rug found by a social media influencer, Sean Austin.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Rug discovery prompts police investigation on Farmington River

Rug pulled from Farmington River not part of criminal case. Plainville police are investigating a shooting. Carrie Bulger, a Professor of Psychology at Quinnipiac University, talks about a trend called "quiet quitting" that is taking over the workplace. Updated: 5 hours ago. A military plane made a landing at Bradley...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy