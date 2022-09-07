Middletown resident charged with theft of catalytic converters

Milford, Conn/(WTIC Radio) -A Middletown woman has been charged in the alleged theft of several catalytic converters from a Milford business in August 2021, police said.

Police did not specify the business where the thefts occurred. But they said the total loss was $12, 500.

Police too Yamil Burgos, 26 into custody on Tuesday.

She faces larceny and criminal mischief charges and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court October 4th.

Two others have been arrested in the case.

