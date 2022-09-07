Read full article on original website
Driver airlifted after crashing into garage near Orcutt
A helicopter airlifted a driver to the hospital Sunday night after the individual slammed an SUV into a garage on a property west of Orcutt. Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the crash in the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, crashed into a detached garage on private property off of an isolated, rural road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A woman died after being hit by a car along Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo Saturday evening.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
Deadly crash shuts down portion of Highway 41 in Kings County
At least one person is dead and multiple others were reported injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Driver hits light pole and fire hydrant in SLO
A driver slammed into a fire hydrant and a light pole in San Luis Obispo Saturday morning. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a driver had crashed a black sedan on Broad Street near the Cole car dealership, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The collision caused the fire hydrant to burst, sending water gushing into the air and onto the street.
Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified
Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
Two crashes seriously impact traffic in south San Luis Obispo Co.
California Highway Patrol responded to two crashes impacting traffic in south San Luis Obispo County Friday.
Crosswalk in San Luis Obispo causing confusion among drivers
San Luis Obispo residents say crossing the street at Broad and Woodbridge is a risky activity. Though the traffic rules are standard the crosswalk is foreign looking to many drivers.
PG&E helicopters to fly over north SLO County
PG&E will send helicopters to patrol power lines in north San Luis Obispo County starting Monday morning.
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning
Amp Surf and Cal Fire SLO held a 9/11 paddle out at Pismo Beach Pier to honor those that lost their lives on the fateful day in 2001. The post Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a days-long live fire training beginning on Thursday in a building located at the Butron Mesa Training Center in Lompoc The post Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Car Fire in Santa Margarita 09.07.2022
One unidentified person dies after a vehicle catches fire near Santa Margarita. The fire was reported at 8:30 Tuesday night on Blue road off of highway 58. The car fire spread to vegetation but forward progress was prevented. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire. The identity of the person...
Several vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo
Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
SLO firefighters, CHP helicopter respond to hikers in distress during heat wave
Hikers at Bishop Peak and Reservoir Canyon called for assistance.
Vehicle fire leaves one dead near Santa Margarita
Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Santa Margarita. The fire was first reported at 8:31 p.m. at 4325 Blue Rd. off of Highway 58.
Rare rain storm swept through SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
Parts of SLO County experienced thunderstorms and lightning as a tropical storm hit California.
San Luis Obispo law enforcement departments enjoy free family day Saturday
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department hosted a free family day at Madonna Meadows Saturday giving locals quality time with law enforcement. The post San Luis Obispo law enforcement departments enjoy free family day Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
