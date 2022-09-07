ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Driver airlifted after crashing into garage near Orcutt

A helicopter airlifted a driver to the hospital Sunday night after the individual slammed an SUV into a garage on a property west of Orcutt. Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the crash in the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, crashed into a detached garage on private property off of an isolated, rural road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
NIPOMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Margarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Margarita, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Driver hits light pole and fire hydrant in SLO

A driver slammed into a fire hydrant and a light pole in San Luis Obispo Saturday morning. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a driver had crashed a black sedan on Broad Street near the Cole car dealership, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The collision caused the fire hydrant to burst, sending water gushing into the air and onto the street.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified

Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kprl.com

Car Fire in Santa Margarita 09.07.2022

One unidentified person dies after a vehicle catches fire near Santa Margarita. The fire was reported at 8:30 Tuesday night on Blue road off of highway 58. The car fire spread to vegetation but forward progress was prevented. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire. The identity of the person...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Several vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo

Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
NIPOMO, CA
kclu.org

Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy