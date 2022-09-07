Read full article on original website
Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, says BitMEX CEO
The Ethereum Merge is upon us, and BitMEX’s CEO believes that it will trigger volatility in the market. BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner told Cointelegraph in a recent interview that the Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market. The Ethereum Merge is taking place this...
State Street: Investors are unfazed by the crypto winter
State Street is the fund administrator of the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF launched in May. The bank’s crypto unit has continued to see client interest even amid the crypto downturn. Institutional investors are not sweating on continuing crypto winter, says global banking giant State Street. Even as the...
Three cryptos that could do well during the Ethereum merge week
The cryptocurrency market is showing a level of optimism that was largely unexpected at this point. Interest rates are rising in Europe, and most major economies are on the verge of a recession. If the current momentum continues, investors chasing gains in increasingly volatile markets are likely to turn to the cryptocurrency market.
Here’s where to buy Loom Network (LOOM) token after price rises 181% in two days
Loom Network (LOOM) has surprised the cryptocurrency market with its massive bullish surge over the past two days. The token has dropped a zero in a span of two days. On September 11, the LOOM was trading at around $0.04 and today it is trading at $0.1117. To help traders...
Is Uniswap on a bullish reversal ahead of Ethereum Merge?
Uniswap is the largest DEX with a $5.52 billion TVL. Uniswap token has been recovering in the last seven days. UNI has further potential after keeping key support and is a hold or buy on a retracement. Uniswap UNI/USD is the leading decentralized exchange, with a total value locked of...
Here are top trending cryptocurrencies that could 3X in September
Despite many predictions that the cryptocurrency market could be headed lower, it shows remarkable resilience. Buying volumes are rising, and Bitcoin is rallying back to $20k after slipping to $18k. However, it is altcoins that are showing the most promise at the moment, with some of them currently making double-digit gains. If this trend continues, then this could be an excellent time to start buying into high-potential altcoins that could rally for the better part of September. With this background in mind, let’s look at some of the altcoins that can easily 3X in September.
Shiba Inu clears $0.0000125 resistance but is the token a buy?
Shiba Inu team teased the Metaverse WAGMI Temple last weekend. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is witnessing increased buying pressure. As of press time, the trading volume of the meme token was up 102% in the last 24 hours. That’s despite the price cooling by 4% after the latest gains. Bulls could be taking a break after SHIB breached the $0.0000125 resistance.
Three low-flying cryptocurrencies that could rally in the coming weeks
Is the crypto bottom in? Is it the right time to start buying crypto? These are some of the questions that investors are dealing with now. While cryptocurrency prices remain depressed, there is a good chance that the cryptocurrency bottom is in. One of the signals of such a possibility is that Bitcoin whales are increasingly moving their coins to derivative exchanges.
SEC sets up a new office dedicated to managing crypto issuer filings
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced two new offices in addition to the seven present to facilitate exclusive support in reviewing issuer filings. Aimed purely at dealing with crypto assets, one of the two new offices is meant to be the regulatory body’s solution to the increasing influx of crypto issuers in the country.
Goldman Sachs investment bankers brace for heavy cuts as the firm gets set to wield the axe through its competitive assessment initiative.
The Wall Street firm's investment-banking unit could see big job cuts as dealmaking has slumped. Goldman could shed "several hundred roles" this month.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open by Wall Street stocks on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the early pointers, sentiment will largely hinge on the consumer price inflation report for August. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week...
Is it now the time to buy Solana after the MACD crossover?
Solana is a leading smart contract platform. Helium is going to vote to migrate to the Solana ecosystem. It has been relatively quiet for Solana and its native token, SOL/USD. Since mid-August, the cryptocurrency has been largely bearish. That was after breaking below the 20-day and 50-day MA, breaching an ascending triangle.
From the archives | Dow's 500-point crash: Market pros fear further fall of stocks
In 1929, experts said they could not understand why stocks were crashing; the economy appeared healthy. In 1987, experts are saying the same thing.
Student Loans: Warren Accuses Navient of ‘Predatory’ Methods That Cheat Borrowers Out of Debt Cancelation
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness plan left some student loan companies scrambling to land business from the millions of borrowers who could be eligible for up to $20,000 in...
Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 70s and On
Once you're in your 70s and beyond, the time for saving for retirement has come and gone. At this point, you'll have to live off the resources you have, unless you intend to pick up additional work...
Retirement Portfolio: Why Gen Z Is Using Real Estate More Than Other Generations
Although Gen Z has a long time before they reach the traditional retirement age, many are already saving for the future. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that, among Gen Z adults, 76% have started...
Aeva To Demonstrate 4D LiDAR Technology For Commercial Vehicles At IAA Transportation 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will showcase its 4D LiDAR™ technology for the commercial vehicle industry at the upcoming IAA Transportation conference in Hanover, Germany from September 20-25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005544/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
47% of Americans Are Buying Cheaper Products to Combat Inflation
Who wins in the battle between brand loyalty and cost cutting?
