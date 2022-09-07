ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Page County: Information sought on missing Luray man

The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old male. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray area on Sep. 3 getting into a car and...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed

Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
STAUNTON, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hispanic Film Festival returns to Court Square Theater Sept 21-25

The 2022 Hispanic Film Festival returns to Court Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg on Sept 21-25. This year's films have been carefully selected to inform and celebrate the Spanish language and Latinx cultures by Karina Kline-Gabel, MA. Festival dates correlate with National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15). All films are subtitled in English.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Traffic Alerts: Updates for week of Sept. 12-18

The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street in Charlottesville will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Class of 2026 welcomed at Washington and Lee University

Washington and Lee University welcomed 478 new undergraduate students to campus over several days leading up to the beginning of classes on September 8. The Class of 2026 features the highest number of international students in an...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday

The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St. Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance. Also invited are the...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Who woulda thunk it, that we’d end up missing Robert Anae?

Virginia fans couldn't wait for Robert Anae to put his name into the coaching transfer portal. Now they're looking at the sputtering Des Kitchings offense and thinking, you know, that Bobby Haskins lateral wasn't really that big a deal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Top 10 fan tweets from UVA’s 24-3 loss to Illinois

UVA Football fans had plenty of reason to be frustrated after their Cavaliers went down to an ugly 24-3 defeat at Illinois on Saturday. Last season's record-setting offense could only manage three points against a bottom-feeder Big...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

UVA releases women’s non-conference basketball schedule

The UVA women's basketball team opens its 2022-2023 season with a preseason exhibition game against D2 Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday, Nov. 3. That event will be free and open to the public. The Cavaliers will then open...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

VMI takes down Bucknell, 24-14, to notch win in 2022 home opener

VMI evened its record at 1-1 with a 24-14 win over Bucknell in the home opener for the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday. The defense and special teams played major roles in the win,...
LEXINGTON, VA

