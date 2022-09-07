Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

The tractor-trailer police say fled the scene of a crash in Berks County. Photo Credit: Caernarvon Township Police Department

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.

Anyone who can identify the logo on the side of the truck or has any other information regarding the crash is asked to contact the police department at 610-286-1012 x121.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.