Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO