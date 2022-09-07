Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Suspect arrested for invading home, stealing pickup
A Lowndes County man has been charged in an alleged home invasion, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Labor Day deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Terrace View Lane for a report of someone forcing their way into a home, Hawkins said. The victim said that Jarrett Cooperyoung, Jr., 33, forced his way inside and assaulted the homeowner with an aluminum baseball bat.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man charged with molesting child
A Lowndes County man has been charged with molesting a child, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Paul David Reinitz, 50, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes. Hawkins said the investigation began in July when a mother and her underage daughter came...
wcbi.com
Person injured by baseball bat during Lowndes County home invasion
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Detectives with The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed home invasion over the holiday. On Labor Day, September 5, 2022, Lowndes County Deputies were dispatched to 107 Terrace View Lane in reference to someone forcing their way into a home. The suspect...
wtva.com
Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa robbery suspect is under investigation for robbing the same store multiple times in the last year, according to Tuscaloosa Police. Officers said Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations...
wcbi.com
Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
tippahnews.com
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asking for bottled water donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to help others. Deputies are about halfway to their goal of collecting bottled water for people in Jackson. The water drive began last Friday with a call from the Mississippi Sheriff’s...
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
wtva.com
Outdoor restroom stolen from job site
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
wtva.com
Fletcher death leading many women to learn self defense; Fulton offering classes
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton announced on Friday it’ll offer self-defense classes beginning Sept. 12. Open this link to learn more about the classes. This comes in the wake of the murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee. She was abducted while jogging and was found...
wcbi.com
Woman accused of setting her house on fire after argument with boyfriend
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County woman is accused of setting her house on fire after an argument with her boyfriend. This is what the house looked like minutes after the call went out Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Greg Pollan says the incident happened on Highway 9, just...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
wcbi.com
Columbus personnel from several agencies train for potential disasters
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Disaster can strike at any time, so first responders train all the time. Thursday, in Columbus personnel from several agencies came together to put that training to the test. Lowndes County EMA hosted its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church. Columbus Police and Fire...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County makes plans for new partial jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County is undertaking a major revamp with its jail. The plan is to tear down part of it and rebuild it, a process that’ll take about two years. The price tag will be around $16 million, and the reason is the sheriff’s department felt...
wtva.com
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
