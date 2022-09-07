Read full article on original website
ieefa.org
Qcells secures funding for largest battery storage project in Texas
Vertically integrated solar PV and clean energy company Qcells has closed a US$150 million financing deal for its first large-scale standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The company announced yesterday that it had secured a revolving credit loan facility with lead arrangers BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB for...
ieefa.org
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. solar capacity to increase by 207GW by 2027
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will significantly improve the five-year outlook for the US solar industry, although the market is expected to remain constrained by supply difficulties through the end of 2023, according to a new report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. Thanks to the...
