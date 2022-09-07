Read full article on original website
The magical Kids
3d ago
shocking this city wants to squeeze every dime out of its property owners to finance stupid projects such as the crap they put on hwy 12 to hinder people from going places. also the countless dollars they waste on paying a landscape company to keep it up.
Reply
2
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: A common need to consider with board candidates
Brian Clark’s decision not to run for a third six-year term on the Lowndes County School District Board of Trustees is a loss for the district, especially given the uncertainty surrounding who will take his place as the District 2 board member. Approaching Friday’s 5 p.m. qualifying deadline no candidate for the position has filled with the circuit clerk’s office.
Commercial Dispatch
Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline
A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
wcbi.com
City of Columbus budget includes pay raise for Mayor and City council, some opt out
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The budget for the City of Columbus includes pay raises for the Mayor and City Council, but not everybody is cashing in. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council voted to amend a city ordinance that would allow the raises to become effective immediately. As...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: What happens when no one runs for school board?
When you think about a community, one of its most important institutions is its school system, which means serving on the school board is one of the most impactful roles anyone can perform. In Mississippi, county school board members are elected positions with staggered terms. This year, there are two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Commercial Dispatch
Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies
On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
Commercial Dispatch
Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program
Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
Commercial Dispatch
Local nonprofit encourages community to ‘Get Rowdy’ for autism
For many parents, an autism diagnosis for their child can be wracked with uncertainty. What does it mean? What happens next? Where can they go for resources?. This was the scenario that Scott and Whitney Ferguson found themselves in when their 2-year-old son, Myers “Rowdy” Ferguson, was diagnosed in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Something different every day
Dewey Petigo says he’s been “scared to death” twice in the 44 years he’s run C&P Printing. First was in 1978 when he and Paul Carpenter left secure jobs in the print shop at Besco to open their business — Petigo would buy out Carpenter five or six years later.
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus continues mission to feed local children in need
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus has resumed the Feed to Succeed project for the 2022-2023 academic year. Feed to Succeed provides backpacks of food to children who are dependent on the school system for nutrition and may not be getting enough food to eat at home on the weekends. Last...
wtva.com
UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
fox40jackson.com
Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown
WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) – Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are...
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha County Marriages and Divorces, August 2022
Adriana M. Sumner-Coffman and Christopher S. Coffman; Aug. 25. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Webber
COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
wtva.com
Aberdeen man arrested for Lowndes County home invasion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An Aberdeen man is accused of invading a Lowndes County home on Labor Day. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened at a home on Terrace View Lane. The victim claimed Jarett Cooperyoung Jr., 33, forced his way into...
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
Comments / 2