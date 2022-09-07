ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop

The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad

Tre is the son of former Dome Patrol LB Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992. Pat Swilling, the third-round choice out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest players in New Orleans history. In seven years with the Saints he had 76.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and four Pro Bowl bids.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract

The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Guardians Win Gives Them 3-Game Lead Over White Sox, Magic Number 20

A clutch, two-run double from shortstop Amed Rosario in the bottom of the seventh inning would prove to be the difference-maker for the Cleveland Guardians in their 5-4 win at home over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. It was a thrilling game that would include both managers being ejected...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
SEATTLE, WA

