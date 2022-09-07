Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Wayne Rooney gives debut to 15-year-old Matai Akinmboni and makes DC United kid third-youngest player in MLS history
WAYNE ROONEY is putting his faith in youth at DC United. That’s after handing a debut to a 15-year-old last night. Matai Akinmboni became the third-youngest player in MLS history when Rooney started him against Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The teenage defender caught the eye of his new...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop
The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry Said That Kevin Durant Had Unrealistic Expectations That His Preferred Trade Destination Would Retain Their Superstars
Kevin Durant's trade request earlier this offseason rocked the NBA world in a way like few things have in recent times. It seemingly came out of nowhere and sent everybody into a frenzy. A player of his caliber becoming available for trade was not something you see happen often so...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
Tre is the son of former Dome Patrol LB Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992. Pat Swilling, the third-round choice out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest players in New Orleans history. In seven years with the Saints he had 76.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and four Pro Bowl bids.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract
The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
Yardbarker
Guardians Win Gives Them 3-Game Lead Over White Sox, Magic Number 20
A clutch, two-run double from shortstop Amed Rosario in the bottom of the seventh inning would prove to be the difference-maker for the Cleveland Guardians in their 5-4 win at home over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. It was a thrilling game that would include both managers being ejected...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Is 'Very Open' To Leaving Los Angeles Lakers And Wants To Be Traded To A Team That Wants His Old Version
Russell Westbrook appears to be ready to prove that he's still valuable on the Los Angeles Lakers, aiming to recover his best level this upcoming season under Darvin Ham. The Lakers reportedly feel 'comfortable' heading into training camp with Westbrook on the roster, but that might not be the end of his story.
Yardbarker
Several cars catch fire at Dolphins-Patriots game after fan leaves grill on
The Miami Dolphins were big winners in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 20-7 that was probably not as close as the score would indicate. It was not a happy day for everybody in Miami though. Several cars caught fire in the parking...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
Premier League confirms resumption with 7 of 10 scheduled games
Premier League has confirmed its resumption with seven of the scheduled ten games set to take place.
