18-year-old Ohio student arrested for bringing loaded gun, drugs to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school.
Around 11:45 a.m., a security officer at career preparatory Mason Run High School alerted Columbus police that a male student had stashed "a significant amount" of suspected marijuana and a loaded firearm in his backpack that he brought to the school, according to a news release from Columbus police.
Police said they arrested the 18-year-old inside the school and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon.
The Franklin County Grand Jury will determine whether to file additional charges, including conveying a deadly weapon in a school zone and possessing a deadly weapon in a school zone, police said.
According to its website, Mason Run High School is a member of Career Prep Schools, a network that provides high school students with career training to prepare them for the workforce.
