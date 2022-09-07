ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

18-year-old Ohio student arrested for bringing loaded gun, drugs to school

By Maeve Walsh
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rL5Zn_0hljOsWu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school.

Around 11:45 a.m., a security officer at career preparatory Mason Run High School alerted Columbus police that a male student had stashed “a significant amount” of suspected marijuana and a loaded firearm in his backpack that he brought to the school, according to a news release from Columbus police.

Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death

Police said they arrested the 18-year-old inside the school and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon.

The Franklin County Grand Jury will determine whether to file additional charges, including conveying a deadly weapon in a school zone and possessing a deadly weapon in a school zone, police said.

According to its website, Mason Run High School is a member of Career Prep Schools, a network that provides high school students with career training to prepare them for the workforce.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Prep Schools#School Zone#Marijuana#Mason Run High School#Nexstar Media Inc
