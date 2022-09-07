Read full article on original website
WOLF
Shamokin Dam restaurant demolished months after 'bizarre' crash
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A demolition crew worked last week to take down a portion of a Shamokin Dam building that was severely damaged in a crash earlier this year. Shamokin Dam Police charged Theresa Risso, 42, for causing the crash that ended with her car on...
WOLF
Man dies following Saturday morning shooting in Kingston
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik, the Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce have released information regarding the early morning shooting on September 10 on Main Street in Kingston. At approximately 2:30 AM, police received a call for shots fired on...
WOLF
9/11 service held in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Here locally, people throughout northeast PA gathered to remember the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and ordinary people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9-11-2001. A local group held their own ceremony at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton on Sunday evening. The...
WOLF
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A Honesdale woman was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that Jade Stauffer, 32, of Honesdale, has been charged in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, of Honesdale. Police say that on August...
WOLF
Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
WOLF
Four Philadelphia men charged for local counterfeit money scheme
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Four men have been arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township Police after allegedly using counterfeit cash at multiple Walmart locations across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to a police release, officers were informed that four meant, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls,...
WOLF
Holy Transfiguration Retreat Reopens
DALTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One local retreat center has opened it's doors once again since the beginning of the pandemic. The Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center in Dalton welcomed many this afternoon for their open house. The center, which was once a Catholic Seminary, has become a serene destination...
WOLF
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving infants on sidewalk while shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have charged a woman with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and retail theft after they say she attempted to steal from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk at the time. According to Kingston Police, officers were...
WOLF
PSP, Monroe Co. District Attorney's Office investigate officer-involved shooting
Middle Smithfield Township (Monroe County) - Both the Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team and the Monroe County District Attorney's office are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Stroudsburg barracks responded to a home around 10 a.m....
WOLF
Former Carbondale councilman facing theft charges, wins $66K in stolen lotto tickets
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A former Carbondale City Councilman who resigned last month is facing charges after allegedly stealing PA Lottery tickets from his place of employment. According to court documents, Joseph McDonald stole winning tickets totaling nearly $66,000 from Mr. B's Tobacco Shop. He then allegedly cashed...
WOLF
Police: Man arrested in Bloomsburg following bar shooting
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Bloomsburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man who they say allegedly shot a man in the knee and also threatened to shoot up the Capitol Bar with another man on East Main Street around 12:30 Sunday morning. Police say the...
WOLF
Luzerne County Community College Hosts Annual 9/11 Remembrance Event
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Yesterday marked 21 years since the tragic 9/11 attacks that killed thousands. One local college in our area held a remembrance this morning, honoring the lives who were lost and those who continue fight for freedom. “On a daily basis, people walking through here...
WOLF
Scranton retains the Bell
The bell will stay in Scranton High School after the Knights football team beat their city rival West Scranton Saturday afternoon 39-to 20. With the win Scranton improves to 3-0on the season but winning this game is always extra special. “. Donato Stepney, Scranton Senior says, “ It means everything...
WOLF
Felittese Festival in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Friday kicked off the Felittese Festival in Old Forge. It's located on the Chapel Grounds. It's a festival that's all about chowing down on your favorite Italian foods. It also includes raffle drawings along with a procession and mass. Louis Mazza, treasurer and...
WOLF
Monroe County fighting against voter fraud
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Monroe County is stepping up election security in an effort to make sure the election is fair honest and represents the choices of voters. During the general election, law enforcement will be throughout the county keeping an eye out for fraud - surveillance, tips and in-person investigation will be used as tactics to deter such actions.
WOLF
Crestwood Comets Salute to Service game night
MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — It was a night of fun to celebrate veterans with fireworks, a motorcycle parade, helicopters, and a big ceremony at Crestwood High School on Friday night. Martin Bibla, Assistant Coach and Alumni, spoke with FOX56 about the event. “We’re here bringing the community...
WOLF
Balloonfest in Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Whether it's going for a hot air balloon ride or taking a flight onboard a vintage World War Two airplane called "Whiskey 7." ... which was the lead airplane in the second wave on D-Day ... it was at the Balloonfest, Air Show and So Much More event ... that was held at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville this weekend.
