klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
WOWT
Lincoln Police find missing child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
klin.com
LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire
One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
kfornow.com
One Person Dead After North Lincoln Car Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–One man is dead after being found following a reported car fire late Monday morning outside a north Lincoln apartment complex. Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with Lincoln Police, were called to the Superior Place Apartment complex east of 14th and Superior about an explosion and fire involving a vehicle in the lot. Crews found the deceased man shortly after getting to the scene. His identity is not known at this time.
Omaha Police Department investigating early Sunday shooting in Hanscom Park
The Omaha Police Department says that a non-fatal shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday. Steven Woodson, 33, was found injured in Hanscom Park.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
KETV.com
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash
According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, 46, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
WOWT
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
Nebraska man accused of killing 2 men within 2 days, leaving bodies in a field and outside motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man who was taken into custody last week for allegedly stabbing a man to death is now reportedly believed to be connected to another suspected homicide around the same time. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Assistant Chief Jason Stille with the Lincoln Police Department spoke...
Teen girl suspect in the Thursday night shooting of man in his 40s
The Omaha Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night. The department says officers responded at 10:27 p.m to an address on North 35th Street.
KETV.com
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays traffic
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 80 in Omaha is delaying traffic during the morning commute. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on I-80 westbound between 60th and 72nd streets. It is not known at this time what caused the collision. According to the Nebraska...
klin.com
Argument Over Cigars Leads To Arrest In Lincoln Hotel Room
A woman called Lincoln Police around 5:30 Tuesday last evening saying a man had pulled a gun on her fiance inside a hotel room in the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers arrived and contacted a 51 year old man who said he got into a verbal argument with 25 year old Jacob Shoemaker over some cigars. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers that’s when Shoemaker pointed what he believed was a black.
klkntv.com
Officer in marked car was ‘tired’ when he crashed into truck, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer in a marked cruiser was looking for a place to rest when he collided with a truck early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 3 a.m., the officer crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra near Northwest 48th and Benton Streets.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
klkntv.com
9/11 Patriot Day ceremony remembers front line responders who died 21 years ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – People gathered outside the State Capitol building Sunday morning to remember the first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Lincoln Fire and Rescue held a Patriot Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on the 21st anniversary...
Two women search for the good Samaritan who found their truck keys downtown
On Saturday they went to the Omaha Farmer's Market and lost the keys to their work vehicle in the middle of the pouring rain.
WOWT
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wife of a man shot and killed Monday said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult. The 28-year-old named Mr. Parker was known to many as a family...
