Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police find missing child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire

One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

One Person Dead After North Lincoln Car Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–One man is dead after being found following a reported car fire late Monday morning outside a north Lincoln apartment complex. Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with Lincoln Police, were called to the Superior Place Apartment complex east of 14th and Superior about an explosion and fire involving a vehicle in the lot. Crews found the deceased man shortly after getting to the scene. His identity is not known at this time.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Cigars Leads To Arrest In Lincoln Hotel Room

A woman called Lincoln Police around 5:30 Tuesday last evening saying a man had pulled a gun on her fiance inside a hotel room in the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers arrived and contacted a 51 year old man who said he got into a verbal argument with 25 year old Jacob Shoemaker over some cigars. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers that’s when Shoemaker pointed what he believed was a black.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE

