Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks
Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
Bitcoin was once worth less than a penny per coin, but its value is now measured in tens of thousands of dollars. Many insiders expect the rocky ride to continue upward in the long run, eventually reaching the million-dollar mark around the year 2030. This projection makes sense, though many...
Motley Fool
Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now
Netflix is developing solutions to problems it faces in the competitive streaming industry. Despite challenges, Pinterest is keeping its revenue afloat by squeezing more out of its users. Both companies arguably still have plenty of space to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why DocuSign Stock Continued to Rally on Monday Morning
Wall Street is moderately more bullish on DocuSign following last week's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2022 Has Been a Sour Year for Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy to Prepare for 2023
College enrollment could rebound in 2023, which would be good news for Chegg. Lululemon Athletica has major expansion plans and the capabilities to see them through. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Twilio Rallied Today
That may have to do with investors anticipating lower inflation data. The Consumer Price Index for August comes out tomorrow morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Wingstop Stock Rallied This Week
Wingstop's entry into the chicken-sandwich wars was wildly successful. The company may get a reprieve from a potentially expensive new law in California. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is This Beaten-Down Stock a Buy in a Post-Pandemic World?
The large, potential market size for telehealth services is difficult to ignore. However, Teladoc's business has lacked visibility in recent quarters. If it can find a viable path, the stock could be attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could End the Bear Market This Week
Oracle and Adobe are key software stocks that report their financial results this week. If the reports are strong, they could inspire gains across the stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
Nvidia received another blow last week after restrictions were imposed on sales of its data center chips to China. The chipmaker is on track to take advantage of new niches within the data center and gaming markets. The multibillion-dollar opportunities that Nvidia is sitting on could help it come out...
Motley Fool
Why Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, and Kinder Morgan Stocks Jumped Monday
Oil and gas prices rebounded on Monday on favorable macro factors. While that triggered buying in top oil dividend stocks, Occidental Petroleum rallied as Warren Buffett bought more shares. Earnings and Buffett's activity are two big catalysts investors in oil stocks should watch for. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in This High-Yield Stock 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Net-lease REIT W.P. Carey has an enviable dividend track record backed by a strong business model. The stock's price hasn't kept up with the price gains of the S&P 500 Index. But if you look at total return, which includes reinvested dividends, W.P. Carey's performance is ahead of the index.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality
Microsoft already has a $22 billion contract for its headset. Apple has a massive list of AR apps and could debut a headset soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
How to Retire With $1.2 Million on a $58,000 Salary
Saving alone is not enough to comfortably retire; you need to invest. Even with an average salary and modest investment returns, a million-dollar retirement portfolio is well within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?
Carnival’s revenue and bookings are improving from quarter to quarter. The company predicts positive adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS -10.38%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
T-Mobile: Here Comes the Monster Buyback
It's an early start on a $60 billion plan that was supposed to start next year. The early start shows T-Mobile is ahead of plans on its Sprint integration, and optimistic about further market share gains. . You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0