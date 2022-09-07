Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This WeekendDaniella Cressman
Related
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
US Department of Interior replaces 13 offensive names in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal government has changed the names of 13 New Mexican peaks, canyons, and other sites. The U.S. Department of the Interior voted last week to replace the name of nearly 650 places across the country due to them using the term”squaw” which is offensive to Native Americans. This includes 13 here in […]
Who will be the 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge began at the New Mexico State Fair. Restaurants from around New Mexico face off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. Participating restaurants will cook up the best green chile cheeseburger they can. Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ won the challenge. For […]
Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
The state's average home price is in the $200,000s.
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
Navy Week coming to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been selected as one of 14 cities to host a week-long celebration. The United States Navy will be at the Center of the Greater Albuquerque Community for Navy Week, which starts today. Navy Week will run until September 18. The week of events will include bringing a variety of assets, […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
KRQE News 13
Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this year, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.
Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
City of Albuquerque pays out thousands in lawsuit settlements
The City of Albuquerque is planning on shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits from earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin
Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it's making $35 million in grant funding available to Native American and Alaska Native tribes to ensure callers receive culturally sensitive support as well as follow-up care if needed. The deadline to apply is Oct. 25.
Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden
"The pumpkin started about the size of a large grape, and then it turned to be almost a little over 10 feet in circumference. That's a big change," said Aaron Price.
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad
*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
Better chances for rain through midweek
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As Kay continues to break down off the Pacific Coast, moisture is getting ushered into the state. A majority of the storm’s moisture lies in Arizona and California, but it is expected to continue pushing east into the work week. This will allow New Mexico to see better coverage of shower and […]
Comments / 0