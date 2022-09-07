ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
KRQE News 13

Who will be the 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge began at the New Mexico State Fair. Restaurants from around New Mexico face off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. Participating restaurants will cook up the best green chile cheeseburger they can. Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ won the challenge. For […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
KRQE News 13

Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
KRQE News 13

Navy Week coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been selected as one of 14 cities to host a week-long celebration. The United States Navy will be at the Center of the Greater Albuquerque Community for Navy Week, which starts today. Navy Week will run until September 18. The week of events will include bringing a variety of assets, […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
KRQE News 13

Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this year, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin

Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad

*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
KRQE News 13

Better chances for rain through midweek

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As Kay continues to break down off the Pacific Coast, moisture is getting ushered into the state. A majority of the storm’s moisture lies in Arizona and California, but it is expected to continue pushing east into the work week. This will allow New Mexico to see better coverage of shower and […]
