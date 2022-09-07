Read full article on original website
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
Germany Takes A Firm Stance On Meghan And Harry's Private Trip
In terms of travel, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been making up for lost time lately. In the first months after putting down roots in California, the couple stayed close to home. The birth of their second child, Lilibet, also kept them in nesting mode for a while.
The Duchess of Cornwall steps out in Scottish-style green outfit at the Braemar Gathering with Prince Charles - as the Queen misses the annual event due to ongoing mobility issues
The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out in a green and red Scottish outfit to attend the Braemar Gathering near Balmoral. Camilla, 75, (who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland) accompanied her husband Prince Charles, 73, at the gathering, which is the most famous of the Highland Games, and is known worldwide.
The Queen Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Be “On Tenterhooks” Waiting for the “Next Nuclear Bomb” to Drop from the Sussexes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back in the U.K. (after flying commercial, per The Mirror), their first time there since the Platinum Jubilee in June, marking the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne. And, speaking of Her Majesty, The Independent is reporting that she doesn’t want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time while waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” to drop, and that it remains unclear (but seemingly unlikely) that the Sussexes will see the Queen during this trip, as she remains at her summer home in Scotland, Balmoral.
King Charles Wasn’t Prepared for How Much of an Influence Meghan Markle Would Have Over Prince Harry, Expert Claims
Find out what a royal author has said about how ill-prepared Charles was for Meghan Markle's powerful influence over Prince Harry's life.
Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their roles within the British monarchy, they were allowed to keep their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, since the pair have continued to use the titles whilst shading the royal family in multiple public interviews, Queen Elizabeth, 96, may take away the denominations for good.
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
Prince Harry heads to Balmoral to see Queen - but Meghan Markle stays in London
Prince Harry is headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health, but Meghan Markle will not be going with him.The Duchess of Sussex is not travelling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making the trip by himself, sources have said.It was initially reported that the couple would be heading to see the Queen together, after their spokesperson said they would be “travelling to Scotland” following news of Her Majesty’s health.However, it is now being said that Ms Markle will remain in London, and could potentially join Harry in...
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
Princess Beatrice to Become Counsellor of State, Allowing Her to Stand in for Uncle King Charles
Every monarch has four Counsellors of State, and history indicates that Princess Beatrice is next in line for the role Princess Beatrice is set to receive an important role in the royal family with her uncle King Charles III on the throne. Beatrice — who is also an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna" after marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 — will likely become a Counsellor of State under the new monarch, The Telegraph reports. The roles, created under the 1937 Regency Act, are given to the monarch's spouse...
Buckingham Palace Just Made A Major Move To Mark King Charles' Arrival
Prince Charles was summoned to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and the move increased concern in royal fans over the health of the queen. Prince Charles became King Charles III at Balmoral Castle after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. King Charles has now come back to London, and he headed to Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of the monarch.
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
