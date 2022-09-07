Read full article on original website
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Heartbroken Jack Finds Love With Katie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Jack Finnegan won't be single for too long when he finds love with a leading lady.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor teases Toyah Habeeb's big court decision
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has teased Toyah Habeeb's big decision as she faces court over Imran Habeeb's death. Viewers will know that Imran died back in June after Toyah crashed the car they were travelling in. In new scenes she will confess to Spider Nugent that she intended to kill her husband, with Leanne overhearing the shocking revelation.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale : Thursday the 8/9/22 - " A Case of Mistaken Identity " - Withdrawn from Transmission.
At 1/2 past 7 - Faith is becoming more ill, and starts to suffer hallucinations , mistaking Cain for her old Husband, Shadrach. Nate confronts and then dumps naomi as soon as he gets wind of her role in Nicola's attack. Rodney has a pop at Ethan, over his support...
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Reveal Fan Feelings About Sheila's Latest Resurrection
One thing "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been certain about for decades is that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will never stay "dead." Sheila's reign of terror began on "The Young and the Restless" in 1990, before crossing over to "Bold" in 1992. Sheila has committed countless crimes over the years, including murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping (via Soaps.com). However, the slew of heinous actions perpetrated by Sheila during her most recent spree of chaos might be some of the worst. In August 2021, Sheila returned to Los Angeles to connect with her birth son, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), at his wedding to Steffy Forrester. Though once the truth about Finn's maternity was out, nobody was safe (via Michael Fairman TV).
General Hospital's Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Has Fans Theorizing Who Really 'Hooked' Ava
Recently, "General Hospital" posted a trailer on Twitter for upcoming episodes showing a montage of scenes. One of the clips showed a mysterious person donning a pair of leather gloves in the Quartermaine boathouse, and then that person's right hand was wielding a hay hook slashing downwards — indicating that there's a new threat to the citizens of Port Charles. Although the clip showed that it was the person's right hand, fans speculated it was Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), even though the audience knows that Ryan severed his right hand to fake his death, as noted by Blasting News. Yet, as the episode played out on Friday, the mysterious person was wielding the hook in their left hand, so clearly the video was flipped in the promo to sow the seeds of confusion with astute viewers who pay attention to every little detail.
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Who Are Liam And Wyatt's Mothers On The Bold And The Beautiful?
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," the Spencer brothers are probably best known for their continuous competition over women, particularly Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester, which played no small part in their feud. Liam, played by soap vet Scott Clifton, showed up in the soap's fictional version of Los Angeles in 2010 searching for his biological father (via Soaps in Depth). Though several of the show's leading men revealed themselves as potential fathers for Liam, money-hungry businessman Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) ended up being the lucky winner. Though the pair didn't initially get along, the father-son duo eventually formed a relationship, even if it's occasionally disrupted by Bill's uncanny ability to get himself into trouble.
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Who Fathered Donna Logan's Son On The Bold And The Beautiful?
In 2008, actor Texas Battle began portraying the role of Marcus Walton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The young man surprised Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Storm Logan's funeral by dressing up as a cater waiter and presenting her with a birth certificate that stated she was his mother (via Soap Central). A shocked Donna admitted that she had given him up for adoption as a teenager, and the two began to form a relationship.
Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?
Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Y&R Alum Donny Boaz Is Engaged to Nicole Henderson
Please join us in congratulating THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS alum Donny Boaz (ex-Chance) on his engagement to Nicole Henderson! Although he didn’t specify when he popped the question, when Boaz wished her a happy birthday this year on Instagram, he specifically referred to her as his fiancée this time around!
The Real Reason Steffy Married Wyatt On The Bold And The Beautiful
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her history with the Spencer men on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been well-documented. As many viewers can recall, the reason why Steffy slept with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) while she was still married to Liam Spencer was because her husband had kissed Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) behind her back at the time, according to Soaps in Depth. Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer on the hit CBS soap, told Soap Opera Digest that their affair was definitely one of his favorite storylines. He said, "That was truly an intense and passionate relationship. You consummate their relationship, but yes, it was intense. What might have started out as a flirtatious manipulation on Steffy's part really turned into a heavy-duty love relationship."
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke and Liam Engage in a Forbidden Affair
'The Bold and the Beautiful' rumors suggest that Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer will start an affair which will have heartbreaking consequences.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
realitytitbit.com
Shep literally Rose to a millionaire fortune after joining Southern Charm cast
Shepard Rose is one of the cast members of the reality television show, Southern Charm. Throughout his career on reality TV as well as his many business endeavors, Shep has managed to bag himself a pretty impressive fortune. From Southern Charm to working in real estate to opening a restaurant,...
The Young And The Restless Star Susan Walters Shares Heartwarming Family News
Actors Susan Walters and Linden Ashby are one of daytime television's most successful real life couples. The pair met on the set of "Loving" in 1986, where they portrayed cousins Lorna Forbes and Curtis Alden, and immediately fell in love. They got married within three months of meeting each other and have been together for 36 years (via News4JAX).
