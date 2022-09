MISHAWAKA — Sparked by diagonals as sparkling as diamonds, Elkhart carved out a gem of a boys high school soccer win at Penn.

Eberardo Cabrera, sprinting along the left side, took a long and beautiful right-side diagonal feed from fellow junior Gian Michael Romero Iraheta in stride, dribbled into striking range in the open field and punched in the first goal to kick off the scoring during the Lions’ 3-0 shutout of the host Kingsmen on Tuesday night.