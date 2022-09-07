ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ANIMALS
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
PETS
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
topdogtips.com

Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed

Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
ANIMALS
Travel Maven

There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing

A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.
SIGEL, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years

Beast, a 2 year-old pit bull mastiff dog rescued by the Animal Network, has spent one and a half years at A VIP Pet Boarding facility. (Photo courtest Pawtastic Friends.) Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
LAS VEGAS, NV

