Pirates DFA Josh VanMeter, recall Hoy Park, claim 2 players off waivers

Josh VanMeter showed his value to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his versatility by playing six positions this season, including three games as a pitcher and once as an emergency catcher.

But his bat proved to be the problem.

After VanMeter hit only .187 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 RBIs in 67 games, the Pirates designated him for assignment before Wednesday’s split doubleheader against the New York Mets.

It was one of several roster moves the Pirates made, as they recalled infielder Hoy Park from Triple-A Indianapolis and added left-handed reliever Eric Stout (0-0, 4.61) to the active roster as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Mets. They also claimed first baseman/catcher Zack Collins off waivers from Toronto and right-handed reliever Junior Fernandez off waivers from St. Louis (both were optioned to Indianapolis) and designated left-handed reliever Cam Vieaux for assignment.

The Pirates acquired VanMeter from the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 1 in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Listher Sosa. VanMeter played primarily first and second base but also played third base, right field, pitcher, catcher and designated hitter.

VanMeter caught one inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Cincinnati when backup Andrew Knapp was ejected for arguing calls from the dugout and starter Roberto Perez injured his hamstring running the bases. VanMeter also made relief appearances in blowout losses to St. Louis, Milwaukee and the New York Yankees, giving up 13 runs on 15 hits, including five home runs, in three innings.

Park made the Opening Day roster and slashed .220/.281/.380 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 22 games with the Pirates before being optioned. In 78 games at Indianapolis, Park slashed .236/.342/.385 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 34 RBIs.

Collins, 27, was a 2016 first-round pick (No. 10 overall) out of Miami and top-100 prospect for the Chicago White Sox. He slashed .195/.315/.330 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 114 games over three seasons with the White Sox before being traded to Toronto in April for catcher Reese McGuire, a former Pirates first-round pick. Collins slashed .194/.266/.417 with four doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in 26 games with the Blue Jays.

Fernandez, 25, is a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from the Dominican Republic who relies heavily on a sinker/slider combination, though he also throws a changeup and has 98.8-mph velocity on his fastball. He was 1-1 with a 5.51 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 50 2/3 innings over 47 games in four seasons with the Cardinals. He averaged eight strikeouts and 5.5 walks per nine innings. Fernandez had a 2.93 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and eight walks in 15 1/3 innings over 13 appearances for St. Louis this season.