Pet food drive underway as demand increases in Santa Barbara County
In recent weeks, pet food pantries across Santa Barbara County have been running low on food for cats and dogs.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest
The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development
Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the old Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
foothilldragonpress.org
Students organize to discuss next move in wake of coordinating period cuts
In the aftermath of Foothill Technology High School’s (Foothill Tech’s) recent announcement to cut the coordinating periods of special program advisers, a new student organization named the Spirit of the Academies (SOTA) has begun strategizing ways to advocate for their academic interests and the future legacy of the school. Their first official meeting was led by the presidents of the two major academics on campus, Bioscience and DTech, who were also joined by dozens of their fellow peers in the DTech pod on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Local firefighters deployed to support potential flooding in Southern CA
Among those ready to assist are 34 Cal Fire SLO firefighters who were battling the Fairview Fire and surrounding areas.
nypressnews.com
A Ventura hiker left to find help for his heat-stricken girlfriend. He was found dead four days later
Authorities don’t yet have the full picture of Tim Sgrignoli’s final hours in the mountains north of Santa Barbara, but one thing is clear: He was on a mission to help his girlfriend. The 29-year-old and his partner, both residents of Ventura, set out to hike Gaviota Peak...
Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a female inmate at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. The post Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Arriving by boxcar, putting down roots
A Southern Pacific boxcar brought Cipriano and Juventina Ramirez to the Carpinteria area in 1911. Now, 111 years later, some of their descendants are still here. Cipriano and Juventina both were born in Mexico and orphaned at an early age. They married in 1900 and lived in the town of Penjamo, where Cipriano worked as a baker and candymaker. In 1910 they moved to El Paso, and Cipriano went to work as a laborer for the Southern Pacific.
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club celebrates 20th annual car show
The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club celebrates 20 years of raising money for Allan Hancock College students at its annual All Ford Car Show.
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850. The post Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tech Team Powers Validation Ale in Santa Barbara
Attention to detail can be everything. Brian Deignan, co-owner of the Funk Zone’s new Validation Ale with his wife, Briana, lamented the sad state of bathrooms at too many breweries. “We built twice as many as the city asked,” Brian proudly states. “It’s like a museum in there.”
foxla.com
Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
santabarbarawedding.com
Romantic Spring Wedding with Emerald Accents
Today’s wedding reminds us what true love is all about. Amber Jean Photography memorialized the gorgeous spring day flooded with clean white and emerald details. The couple enjoyed every precious moment from sharing their vows to dancing into the night surrounded by loving family and friends, and made memories to last a lifetime at the historic Quail Ranch.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View
Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
Goleta City Council passes plastic pollution reduction ordinance, prohibiting sale and distribution of single-use plastic and more
Goleta City Council unanimously voted in favor of a plastic pollution reduction ordinance on Tuesday night, according to city officials. The post Goleta City Council passes plastic pollution reduction ordinance, prohibiting sale and distribution of single-use plastic and more appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.com
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
