In the aftermath of Foothill Technology High School’s (Foothill Tech’s) recent announcement to cut the coordinating periods of special program advisers, a new student organization named the Spirit of the Academies (SOTA) has begun strategizing ways to advocate for their academic interests and the future legacy of the school. Their first official meeting was led by the presidents of the two major academics on campus, Bioscience and DTech, who were also joined by dozens of their fellow peers in the DTech pod on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

VENTURA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO