Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest

The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent

No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development

Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the old Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
foothilldragonpress.org

Students organize to discuss next move in wake of coordinating period cuts

In the aftermath of Foothill Technology High School’s (Foothill Tech’s) recent announcement to cut the coordinating periods of special program advisers, a new student organization named the Spirit of the Academies (SOTA) has begun strategizing ways to advocate for their academic interests and the future legacy of the school. Their first official meeting was led by the presidents of the two major academics on campus, Bioscience and DTech, who were also joined by dozens of their fellow peers in the DTech pod on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Lifestyle
Coastal View

Arriving by boxcar, putting down roots

A Southern Pacific boxcar brought Cipriano and Juventina Ramirez to the Carpinteria area in 1911. Now, 111 years later, some of their descendants are still here. Cipriano and Juventina both were born in Mexico and orphaned at an early age. They married in 1900 and lived in the town of Penjamo, where Cipriano worked as a baker and candymaker. In 1910 they moved to El Paso, and Cipriano went to work as a laborer for the Southern Pacific.
Santa Barbara Independent

Tech Team Powers Validation Ale in Santa Barbara

Attention to detail can be everything. Brian Deignan, co-owner of the Funk Zone’s new Validation Ale with his wife, Briana, lamented the sad state of bathrooms at too many breweries. “We built twice as many as the city asked,” Brian proudly states. “It’s like a museum in there.”
foxla.com

Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
santabarbarawedding.com

Romantic Spring Wedding with Emerald Accents

Today’s wedding reminds us what true love is all about. Amber Jean Photography memorialized the gorgeous spring day flooded with clean white and emerald details. The couple enjoyed every precious moment from sharing their vows to dancing into the night surrounded by loving family and friends, and made memories to last a lifetime at the historic Quail Ranch.
Santa Barbara Independent

A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View

Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
santabarbaraca.com

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
