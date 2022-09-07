Read full article on original website
BBC
Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies
Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Credible proposition' put forward
Senior leaders in South Yorkshire say they have found "a credible" consortium interested in operating Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). It comes after the owners Peel Group began a review in July after bosses said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable". Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones said there was "strong...
BBC
King Charles III: First visit to Wales as the King announced
King Charles III is set to visit Wales for the first time as the King on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the first minister on...
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux death: Teen found dead at hostel 'at risk of exploitation'
A 16-year-old found dead by his mother at an adult hostel had been classed as being at high risk of exploitation by older criminals, an inquest has heard. Ben Nelson-Roux's body was discovered by mum Kate Roux at the Robert Street Hostel in Harrogate in April 2020, Northallerton Coroner's Court was told.
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
M6 stretch between Wednesbury and Cannock reopens
Part of the M6 motorway closed by a diesel spillage has reopened. Two lanes of the northbound carriageway between junction nine for Wednesbury and junction 11 for Cannock were closed throughout Monday. "Overnight emergency resurfacing works are complete. There are no significant delays in the area," said National Highways West...
BBC
Rotherham: Worker died after electrocution by overhead line
A man who died after being electrocuted by an overhead power cable at work suffered burns to more than a third of his body, an inquest heard. Steven Hill, 43, was working for waste firm TK Lynskey when he was electrocuted at their site in Common Lane in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, on 22 August 2020.
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Leicester. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place in the Town Hall at 13:00 BST...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
