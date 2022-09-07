Read full article on original website
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates into the jail. It’s a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago. ABC13 sources confirm the jail was issued a notice of non-compliance late Wednesday afternoon. Rules governing Texas jails require new inmates to...
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement
Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged in death of Pct. 3 deputy were both out on bond for previous murder charges, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 37-year-old Deputy Ursin was fatally shot...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, local leaders announce law enforcement plan to tackle crime
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer and other local leaders announced a law enforcement plan Wednesday to tackle crime. A host of law enforcement leaders joined Mealer, including Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Jack Morman, Commissioner Jack Cagle and Commissioner Tom Ramsey, to reveal their comprehensive law enforcement plan to tackle the unprecedented rise in crime around the county, a news release said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA
7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
WFAA
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 9/09/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injured
At least three people are dead, and four others are injured in shootings that occurred in the Houston area overnight. Most of these shootings occurred in northeast Houston. The first of which was a woman who was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd @ Staples St. just after 8 p.m. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo increases lead in Harris County Judge race two months ahead of Election Day, new poll finds
Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo has strengthened her lead against Republican opponent Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the race for Harris County Judge just two months away from Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Hidalgo with a 10-percentage...
Click2Houston.com
‘Disturbing’: Houston woman forced to wait for 911 operator as call center continues dealing with staffing shortage
HOUSTON – When a suspected drunk driver’s car went flying through the air before crashing into a restaurant building Tuesday night in West Houston, witnesses near the scene began calling 911. Tamara Hoey was one of the first, but an automated system, not a person, answered. “And then...
Click2Houston.com
Suspicious package found at downtown Houston building was no threat to public, police say
HOUSTON – Several streets in downtown Houston were temporarily shut down Wednesday as police investigated a suspicious package found at a building. The Wells Fargo Building in the 1000 block of Louisiana, where the package was found, was also evacuated, according to Houston police. The intersections of Lamar at...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Click2Houston.com
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Woman shot at least 5 times during argument outside NE Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
Deputies said the motive of the shooting is unclear, though they think the woman got into some sort of argument with the gunman.
FOUND SAFE: Baby recovered after father leaves them inside running Jeep
The father told deputies he had left his 2018 Jeep Cherokee running outside the gas station with his 6-month-old in the car seat.
