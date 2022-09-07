ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster

The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates into the jail. It’s a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago. ABC13 sources confirm the jail was issued a notice of non-compliance late Wednesday afternoon. Rules governing Texas jails require new inmates to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement

Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, local leaders announce law enforcement plan to tackle crime

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer and other local leaders announced a law enforcement plan Wednesday to tackle crime. A host of law enforcement leaders joined Mealer, including Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Jack Morman, Commissioner Jack Cagle and Commissioner Tom Ramsey, to reveal their comprehensive law enforcement plan to tackle the unprecedented rise in crime around the county, a news release said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA

7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 9/09/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injured

At least three people are dead, and four others are injured in shootings that occurred in the Houston area overnight. Most of these shootings occurred in northeast Houston. The first of which was a woman who was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd @ Staples St. just after 8 p.m. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.
HOUSTON, TX
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
TEXAS STATE

