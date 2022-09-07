ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Phys.org

Massive California fire eases with rains

California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday. The Fairview Fire was 40 percent contained as of Saturday evening after forcing evacuation orders and leaving two people dead, fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected "one-hit wonder" that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR

