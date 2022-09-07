Read full article on original website
Massive California fire eases with rains
California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday. The Fairview Fire was 40 percent contained as of Saturday evening after forcing evacuation orders and leaving two people dead, fire officials said.
Hurricane Harvey's hardest hit survivors five times as likely to experience anxiety from COVID-19 pandemic
Then came COVID-19. Building on the existing registry, researchers at CEHI, with collaborators at Rice University and the Environmental Defense Fund, deployed new surveys to assess the economic and health impacts of the pandemic nationally, but with a special focus on those hit by back-to-back climate disasters. Two results stood out.
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected "one-hit wonder" that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
Stalled momentum in state efforts to decriminalize drug possession of controlled substances
States are acting to decriminalize possession of most or all controlled substances, according to updated data released today by the Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research on LawAtlas.org that provide a high-level overview of legislation seeking to decriminalize personal drug possession. Since January 1, 2021, eight states have...
