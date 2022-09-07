ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Letters: Book banning remains a right-wing thing

By Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
Book banning remains a right-wing thing

Re the “Liberals have banned books too:” Apparently, the letter writer makes those assertions based on where the schools are, instead of researching how those books were banned in those schools in the first place. Had he done his homework he would have learned that parents of students made those complaints to the schools because of racial epithets included in the books that made their child feel ‘lesser’ or, had encouraged other students (white) to react by using those racial epithets against black students. In other words, the students were made to feel badly about themselves.

The books were banned by the schools because of the exact ‘anti-woke’ movement Republicans are employing in schools across the country. The only difference is that it was a Black student's parents who complained after their child was insulted by another student using the racial slurs against them. The reality is, it’s not liberals banning books, but the inanity of the Republican effort to protect their own white children from having to study the truth about racism in this country. This isn’t a policy of liberals. This is right-wing anti-woke policy of Republicans. You just never expected that a non-white student and family would be the complainant. That door swings both ways.

Bonnie Kasper, West Palm Beach

Pickleball's popularity rankles residents

Lake Park is a wonderful little town to live in, unless you have to live next door to the very noisy, private, elite membership club now located in our public park, Kelsey Park.

Last year, the town contracted with the Pickleball Athletics Club and allowed them to install eight pickleball courts in the space of two tennis courts. The private company then proceeded to padlock the gate, denying access to the two adjacent tennis courts that they do not use. You must be a member to use the courts. Every day at 8 a.m. during the season, 32 players descend and the thwack, thwack, thwack commences. Living next door to this is torture, we hear it in our homes and can no longer use our balconies. Studies show pickleball is 27 times louder than tennis.

Petitions have been presented to the town, public meetings held about park renovations and all request that the private pickleball club be relocated. But, the town is trying to make the placement permanent. Since when is it ok to disregard what the people want and for private business to operate in our public parks? Especially one that excludes the residents.

Debra Field, Lake Park

Who'll pardon Trump?

Donald Trump says he would "look favorably" at full pardons for Jan.6 defendants if he wins the 2024 election, because they have been treated so unfairly. He might have a tough time doing that if he has been convicted for some of his many alleged crimes.

Lawrence Brager, Delray Beach

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and must include your name, address and daytime phone number (We will publish only your name and city).

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

