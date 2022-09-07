COS volleyball aiming for seventh straight playoff appearance

One of California's top returning community college women's volleyball players is set to lead College of the Sequoias in pursuit of a seventh straight postseason appearance.

Mia Gilcrest headlines the Giants' 14-woman roster after earning first-team All-Central Valley Conference and All-Northern California Region honors in 2021.

"She was such a huge asset for us last season," Giants coach Kim Rix said. "We're thrilled she's back, and she's even stronger than she was last season."

A 6-foot outside hitter from Redwood High, Gilcrest produced a team-best 353 kills, 264 digs, a team-leading 65 ace serves, 33 blocks and eight assists last season to help Sequoias go 23-7 overall, 14-2 in conference play and earn the No. 8 seed for the Northern California Regional playoffs.

"It's hard not to put her on a pedestal because she is so good," Rix said of Gilcrest, who is the granddaughter of former Sequoias men's and women's basketball coach Tom Gilcrest and former athletic department secretary Rosalie Gilcrest. "But she is also such a humble player and such a team player. She's a good leader and really pushes her teammates. Everyone looks up to her. It's fun to coach her."

As of Sept. 6, Gilcrest has tallied 70 kills, 66 digs and 12 blocks as Sequoias has opened the season 1-3 — a 25-15, 10-25, 25-23, 25-12 season-opening victory over Solano on Aug. 31, a 25-21, 13-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9 loss to Folsom Lake on Aug. 31, a 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 loss to American River on Sep. 2 and a 25-16, 29-27, 15-25, 25-21 loss to Sierra on Sept. 2.

Sequoias' only other returning player is Makinzie Albright, a 5-9 opposite hitter from Woodlake. Albright had eight kills, seven blocks, an ace and a dig in limited action last season.

"We've seen so much development in her," Rix said. "She's stronger than she was last season."

Rix "found" five of her program's 12 newcomers — Yajaira Gahagan, Susan Cordova, Jacquelyn Luna, Alicia Ruiz and Ashley Barrera — in a spring physical education volleyball course she teaches for the general student population at Sequoias. The class is not intended for student-athletes recruited to play volleyball.

"It's happened before where you find a diamond in the rough," Rix said.

But not this many. All five will be major contributors.

The group is headed up by Gahagan, a 28-year-old mother of two whose last name was Castro before marriage. A 5-10 middle blocker and outside hitter, Gahagan was a three-year varsity standout at Tulare Union — where she amassed 493 career kills and 144 blocks — before playing at Fresno City for one season after graduating from high school. She has one season of eligibility at Sequoias.

"She's an absolute stud," Rix said. "She brings so much maturity to the team and is so easy to coach."

Luna, a 5-6 freshman out of El Diamante, is expected to be the Giants' libero eventually, but will open the season as an outside hitter to cover for an injured teammate.

The 5-2 Barrera (Golden West) will hold down the libero spot in the interim.

The 5-6 Cordova (Tulare Union) and 5-5 Ruiz (Mission Oak) are also defensive specialists who, according to Rix, have elevated Sequoias' ability to keep balls alive.

"I don't think I've ever been so excited about our defense before," Rix said. "There is no gap in the caliber of their play. They all go all-out every time. Rallies are so much fun with this group."

The Giants' offensive attack will be fed by setters Brooke Hatch, a 5-6 freshman from Immanuel-Reedley, and Kaylyn Cabanas, a 5-5 freshman from Redwood. Hatch also is expected to see time at opposite hitter.

Sequoias' rotation also features 5-9 middle blocker/opposite hitter Jennifer Meneces (Redwood), 5-11 middle blocker/opposite hitter Daniela Gonzalez (Delano), 5-5 middle blocker/opposite hitter Lizzie Garcia (Woodlake), 5-1`0 middle blocker Kiah Fox (Los Molinos), and 5-4 defensive specialist Tyler Lopez (Mt. Whitney).

"These girls are here to play volleyball and win games," Rix said. "They are not here to goof off. Our goal is to play at our level no matter who we are playing, whether it's a stronger team or a weak one. We want to play at our level, and our hope is that our level is increasing this season."

After the COS Crossover event on Sept. 7, the Giants travel to Stockton for the Delta Classic on Sept. 9-10. The Giants open tournament play against West Valley at 11 a.m. Sept. 9.

Sequoias won't play at home again until opening Central Valley Conference play by hosting Columbia at 5 p.m. Sept. 14.

The Giants marquee home match is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 21 when they host reigning state champion Fresno City.

Sequoias' 16-match conference schedule concludes at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at West Hills-Coalinga.

The Northern California Regional playoffs are expected to begin Nov. 19. Last season, the Giants made the NorCal Regionals for the sixth straight season, gaining the No. 8 seed before losing 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 against No. 9 San Joaquin Delta.